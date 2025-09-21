"Aquaman was def cheating" - NBA fans hilariously react to Kevin Durant's offseason bonding with Rockets center over fishing trip

NBA fans hilariously reacted to Kevin Durant's offseason pictures, featuring his new Houston Rockets teammate, Steven Adams. In a series of pictures that surfaced on social media, Durant and Adams had gone fishing. One of the pictures showed Durant holding a big fish, and it seemed like the Rockets star didn't have an easy time lifting it. NBA fans were amused by Durant's lean frame and seemingly flexing his muscles in the picture. Reacting to the picture, a fan poked fun at Kevin Durant with an Aquaman joke.&quot;Aquaman was def cheating.&quot;Andraž Novljan @andrazz_LINK@LegionHoops Aquaman was def cheating.A fan was amused by KD flexing with the heavy fish in his hands.&quot;Why is KD flexing all his muscles trying to hold that fish up.&quot;I_mthtluckylady @IMthtluckyladyLINK@LegionHoops Why is KD flexing all his muscles trying to hold that fish upAnother fan threw shade at the NBA superstar. &quot;A snake catching a fish. Can you see it?&quot;Baxter Sax 💫 @MrPerfectSonicLINK@LegionHoops A snake catching a fish. Can you see it?&quot;KD lanky a** can probably reach in the water and grab a marlin straight from the bottom with his bare hands, mf has a 10 foot wingspan.&quot;👑 @7ixersLINK@LegionHoops KD lanky a** can probably reach in the water and grab a marlin straight from the bottom with his bare hands, mf has a 10 foot wingspanOne of the fans hilariously wrote that the fish was too heavy for Durant.&quot;KD struggling to hold that mf😭😭.&quot;Legoatszn_ @Legoatszn1LINK@LegionHoops KD struggling to hold that mf😭😭A fan hilariously said that the big fish had overpowered Kevin Durant. &quot;Fish kicking KD's a** 🤣🤣🤣.&quot;Philadelphia Select @PS3l3ctLINK@LegionHoops Fish kicking KD's ass 🤣🤣🤣&quot;surprised he didn't get pulled in.&quot;Fleece Johnson 🥷🫵🏽 🍑 @wavy_crockett1LINK@LegionHoops surprised he didn't get pulled inKevin Durant reveals what upset him about Suns before leaving for HoustonKevin Durant joining the Houston Rockets was the biggest trade news this offseason. The 4x scoring champions' move to the Rockets from the Phoenix Suns changed the landscape of the league, especially the Western Conference. After the Phoenix Suns were eliminated from the playoffs, it was clear that KD was leaving the team. Durant recently revealed that it was something other than the Suns wanting to trade him that really upset him. In a conversation with CNBC's &quot;Game Plan,&quot; Durant said that hearing about the Suns wanting to trade him from someone outside the organization didn't sit right with him. &quot;Initially, I was a little upset because I felt like we built a solid relationship,&quot; Durant said. &quot;Me and the Phoenix Suns. And to hear that from a different party was kind of upsetting, but that's just the name of the game. So I got over that quickly and was trying to figure out what the next steps were.&quot;There were also speculations that the Golden State Warriors were in line to convince Durant for a reunion. It was later reported that the 2x NBA champion didn't want to join the Warriors. However, Durant clarified that he didn't close the door on the Warriors, but didn't want to move in mid-season. He added that he wanted to carry the conversation forward during the offseason, but the Rockets moved in and closed the deal very quickly.