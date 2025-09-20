  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Kevin Durant
  Coinbase CEO confirms Kevin Durant has unlocked $117k crypto wallet after decade-long wait

Coinbase CEO confirms Kevin Durant has unlocked $117k crypto wallet after decade-long wait

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 20, 2025 15:35 GMT
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 - Source: Getty
Kevin Durant unlocked $117k crypto wallet after decade-long wait [Picture Credit: Getty]

Kevin Durant's Bitcoin investment was multiplied by almost two hundred times. According to Bitcoin Archive, the Houston Rockets star had invested in the cryptocurrency in 2016 through Coinbase. He was unfortunately locked out of his account.

The good news came on Friday, when the 2x NBA champion finally got access to his account. In 2016, he had invested just $650 in Bitcoin. The value was multiplied by 180 times and amounted to a total of $117K.

"NBA star Kevin Durant invested in Bitcoin in 2016 but was locked out of his Coinbase account until this week. 🚨. BTC was $650 then, now $117K, up 180x."
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong retweeted Bitcoin Archive's post and confirmed Durant's account recovery.

"We got this fixed. Account recovery complete!" he wrote.
Kevin Durant has had a keen interest in cryptocurrency since 2016. According to gistreel.com, Durant was interested in cryptocurrency when it was still in its natal phase. Aater initially showed interest in cryptocurrency, and Durant materialized his interest through investment partnerships.

In 2017, the NBA superstar co-founded Thirty Five Ventures, a company through which he invested in startups. According to Yahoo Finance, in April 2021, the Rockets star's 35V invested in Coinbase when it was valued at $86 billion. It also included a promotional deal with Durant's venture capital firm.

After being introduced in 2009, Bitcoin was priced at zero. Within a year, the price reached $0.20. When Durant invested, it was priced at $900. It is currently priced at $116069.60. If he had invested $10K, he would have received $1.8 million in return.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kevin Durant's net worth in 2025 was $300 million. The NBA star has made money not just through his thick salary, but also through his investments. According to Forbes, Durant had invested in as many as 80 companies through his Thirty Five Ventures.

Kevin Durant finalizes investment deal with PSG ownership

Apart from venture capital and media investments, Kevin Durant has also made investments in sports. In 2020, the Rockets' superstar purchased a minority stake in Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union. Moreover, he also bought stakes in Major League Pickleball and NWSL's Gotham FC.

Earlier this year, Durant made a major investment deal. The NBA star invested in Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), which is the ownership group of the France-based soccer team, Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Markets Group, Durant invested in Boardroom, a company he co-founded with Rich Kleiman in 2019. Durant has previously bought a stake in PSG through Arctos Sports Partners. He exited the stake for investment in QSI.

