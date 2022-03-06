“Really starting to feel like the arrival of Thanos” - Reddit users get excited as Zion Williamson is cleared to return to basketball activities

The New Orleans Pelicans have played a large chunk of the season without their franchise player Zion Williamson. But as per recent reports, the 2019 NBA draft's first overall pick could become available before the season is over.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported earlier that Zion will be returning to New Orleans after spending some time away from the team. In his tweet, he said:

"Pelicans’ Zion Williamson is returning to New Orleans after spending time in Portland for his foot rehab, sources tell me and @WillGuillory. Williamson is cleared to progress in basketball activities. Pelicans have won four straight games and are in playoff race."

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Pelicans’ Zion Williamson is returning to New Orleans after spending time in Portland for his foot rehab, sources tell me and @WillGuillory . Williamson is cleared to progress in basketball activities. Pelicans have won four straight games and are in playoff race. Pelicans’ Zion Williamson is returning to New Orleans after spending time in Portland for his foot rehab, sources tell me and @WillGuillory. Williamson is cleared to progress in basketball activities. Pelicans have won four straight games and are in playoff race.

Zion has not played a single minute this season due to a foot injury he sustained during a private workout in the offseason. The big man was scheduled to return by November, but reports revealed that he regressed in his recovery and has been unavailable since.

Despite a horrid start to the season, winning two of their first 15 games, the Pelicans have started to pick things up and have clawed their way to 10th place in the Western Conference standings, one game behind the LA Lakers.

Fortunately, there is more good news for the fans as we draw closer to the end of the season. News of Zion's return has been well received, with fans taking to Reddit to express their excitement.

It will be exciting to see Zion return after missing the bulk of the season. His presence will be a significant boost to their playoff qualification journey.

However, it is worth pointing out that it might take some time to get back to full match fitness. The Duke product has not played since May 2021 and will need some time to get his conditioning right.

Can Zion Williamson help the New Orleans Pelicans reach the playoffs for the first time since 2018?

Brandon Ingram #14 and Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans high five

Zion has been frustrated with the team's failure to reach the playoffs for the past two seasons. Although injuries have been a major deterring factor, he has also not been surrounded by the right supporting cast.

With 19 games left to play in the season, the Pelicans have a decent chance of making the playoffs if they maintain their current form. They are enjoying a four-game winning streak with convincing victories against top teams like the Phoenix Suns, LA Lakers, and Utah Jazz.

The introduction of CJ McCollum has been a boost for the Pelicans. He fits right in and is providing much-needed help to Brandon Ingram. In the nine games he has played, he has averaged 26.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 52.3% from the field.

Although the team is fairing well on their own, they are likely to do a lot better with Zion on the hardwood. He could be the final piece that will guarantee their participation in the postseason.

Edited by Arnav