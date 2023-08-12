'I don't go out'- Austin Reaves points out absurdity of Taylor Swift dating rumors

NBA rising star Austin Reaves once again denied that he is dating music superstar Taylor Swift.

Reaves mentioned on the "Full Send Podcast" that he's not the type of guy who would frequent a bar, which was a major part of the rumor.

Here's what he said:

"That s*** was funny. Everybody that knows me knows I don't go out, so everybody was like, 'The funniest thing about all of this is Austin being at a bar.'"

Where did the Austin Reaves-Taylor Swift rumor come from?

The rumors of an Austin Reaves-Taylor Swift romance began with an X account that calls itself "The Refrigerator." This claimed Reaves and Swift were spotted at an unknown Arkansas bar in June, following Swift's breakup with The 1975 frontman Matt Healy.

Virtually everyone debunked the rumors, as the said X handle is a parody account. However, the curator behind the account must have been successful in rocking LA Lakers fans and Swifties about the two as verified accounts with huge followings retweeted it.

Reaves has a girlfriend of nine years, Jenna Barber, and they are going strong. He also said in previous interviews that he has not even met Taylor Swift.

Austin Reaves' Arkansas life

Austin Reaves was born in the town of Newark, Arkansas to Nicole Wilkett and Brian Reaves. His parents are certified Arkansas residents too, at least since their college days, as they played college ball at Arkansas State and even starred there.

Nicole Wilkett-Reaves averaged 21.3 points per game and earned all-conference honors during her senior year. On the other hand, Brian Reaves finished his collegiate career tied for third all-time in assists for Arkansas State with 384 dimes.

Arkansas State tried to recruit Austin, but he ultimately decided to move to Kansas and commit to Wichita State. After two seasons, however, he transferred to the University of Oklahoma, where he eventually finished his collegiate career.

Reaves, a longtime Lakers fan, got his wish granted when he signed with them despite going undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft.

