Giannis Antetokounmpo is well-known for his basketball skills. However, there is another thing for which Antetokounmpo is famous, his candy obsession. Antetokounmpo even has a brand called Candy Funhouse that creates memorable experiences around candies by primarily selling candy boxes.

Recently, the founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian, who is married to Serena Williams, ordered a box for their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., and thanked Antetokounmpo for sharing his candy enthusiasm. Ohanian shared that his daughter:

"Went right for the Mario Haribo."

While Antetokounmpo has a very intense personality on the court, it is fair to say that he is often seen joking and goofing around off the court. His love for candy fits right in with his childlike demeanor and is probably what inspired him to start Candy Funhouse.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo addicted to candies?

Giannis Antetokounmpo suffers from a major candy addiction and has often flaunted on social media about consuming Skittles and Oreos.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's first addiction was Oreos. In fact, Oreos were the first thing he ate after coming into the league. Here is what Giannis Antetokounmpo said about this:

"When I came to the league, [Oreo] was the first thing I ate. Back when I was young, I was always craving them and I could never afford them. So I was like, when I get a little bit of money - people gonna spend money on cars and chains - and I bought Oreos. So, I ate them for a month straight - no dinner, no lunch, no nothing."

Giannis Antetokounmpo further talked about how a kid taught him how to dunk Oreos in milk and then eat them, to which his reaction was:

"Bro, this is amazing! And, I didn't have one. I had 12 of them."

Antetokounmpo even tweeted about this revelation that he had after trying it.

"You won't believe me but a kid just told me to try dunking my Oreos in milk... mannnnn game changer"

Despite Antetokounmpo's love for Oreos, the former MVP has moved on to Skittles. Antetokounmpo shared a video from his flight to Abu Dhabi, confessing his love for Skittles. Here is what he had to say:

"I love Skittles. Everybody was talking about like I'm addicted to Skittles. Last year was Oreos, this year, it's Skittles, baby. Can't go nowhere without Skittles."





Giannis Antetokounmpo CANNOT travel without his Skittles by his side



"Last year was the Oreos, this year it's Skittles baby."

Later in Abu Dhabi, Antetokounmpo was spotted munching on Skittles while sitting courtside at a basketball game.

Here's Giannis enjoying skittles for your feed

Antetokounmpo is not just obsessed with Oreos and Skittles but with candy in general. He has tried all sorts of candies and even shared a 'Giannis Candy Taste Test'.

Antetokounmpo's love for candies is something that a lot of fans and kids can relate to.

