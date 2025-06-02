Reed Sheppard reacts after girlfriend Brailey Dizney drops pictures from swimming session: "Who won the race?"

Reed Sheppard is enjoying the postseason with his girlfriend, Brailey Dizney. Following the Houston Rockets’ Game 7 103-89 loss to the Golden State Warriors in early May, the rookie is on vacation. The No. 3 pick in the 2024 NBA draft did not have an expected impact on the Rockets but gets a well-deserved break.
On Sunday, Dizney shared on Sunday a photo of a swimming session with the former Kentucky star on Instagram. She wrote a simple caption for the photo:
“BYOG”
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Sheppard gamely responded:
“Who won the race?”
Reed Sheppard and Brailey Dizney posed for a photo following what was likely a race on water. The two, reportedly in a relationship for four years, had goggles on and used the sea as their background. Disney’s brother, Brookz Dizney, is a swimmer at North Laurel High School, indicating the Dizneys’ affinity for the water.
Who won the race between Sheppard and Dizney remains uncertain after his girlfriend refused to answer his question. Regardless, the vibe seeping through the photo hinted at their relaxing and enjoyable time together.
Reed Sheppard hardly played, but Brailey Dizney remained a die-hard fan
Reed Sheppard found it tough to crack the Houston Rockets rotation. During the regular season, Rockets coach Ime Udoka relied on Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green as his starters.
Instead of using the highly touted rookie to spell VanVleet, Udoka often used Aaron Holiday or asked shooting guard Jalen Green to handle playmaking duties. Sometimes, the Rockets would also run the offense around center Alperen Sengun, limiting Sheppard to 52 appearances this season.
Despite averaging 4.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 12.6 minutes per game, Brailey Dizney remained a die hard fan. When Sheppard spent time in the G League to develop, Dizney was just as supportive.
Against the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs, Sheppard appeared in Games 2, 5 and 6. The rookie came in when the outcome had been settled. In the three games he appeared in the postseason, the Rockets’ lopsided wins allowed Ime Udoka to insert the combo guard.
Although Sheppard hardly played in the playoffs, Brailey Dizney kept her upbeat attitude. Leading into Game 7, she reacted to her boyfriend's pre-game outfit via an Instagram story.
Rockets Fan? Check out the latest Houston Rockets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.