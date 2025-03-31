Reed Sheppard's GF Brailey Dizney posts unwitting reaction as Rockets rookie partakes in blowout victory - "This is how I find out??"

Reed Sheppard made a surprising return to the Houston Rockets after a 20-day absence, catching his girlfriend, Brailey Dizney, off guard when she saw the news on social media.
Sheppard last played on March 6, contributing to a win against the New Orleans Pelicans. He suffered a right thumb avulsion fracture in that game.
He returned on Sunday for a 12-minute stint in a blowout victory over the Phoenix Suns, where he scored two 3-pointers. His performance quickly drew the attention of Dizney, who shared her surprise on Instagram.
"This is how I find out??" Dizney wrote, sharing highlights of Sheppard on her Instagram story on Sunday.
Sheppard has struggled for game time this season, having played only 46 games and averaging 11.9 minutes a game. With the Rockets shaping up to be a legitimate playoff threat from the West, Sheppard has had to wait his turn.
He is averaging 3.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists this season.
Reed Sheppard's girlfriend grabbed headlines for her continued support for Kentucky
Brailey Dizney has been with Reed Sheppard since 2020 and has shared her enthusiasm for her partner's career ever since.
Sheppard played college basketball for Kentucky Wildcats, and last Wednesday, Dizney compared the current Kentucky team to the Golden State Warriors' "Hampton 5" lineup.
Sheppard aims to secure more playing time during the rest of the regular season and the playoffs after demonstrating his potential in the summer league.
