Reed Sheppard's GF Brailey Dizney posts unwitting reaction as Rockets rookie partakes in blowout victory - "This is how I find out??"

Reed Sheppard made a surprising return to the Houston Rockets after a 20-day absence, catching his girlfriend, Brailey Dizney, off guard when she saw the news on social media.

Ad

Sheppard last played on March 6, contributing to a win against the New Orleans Pelicans. He suffered a right thumb avulsion fracture in that game.

He returned on Sunday for a 12-minute stint in a blowout victory over the Phoenix Suns, where he scored two 3-pointers. His performance quickly drew the attention of Dizney, who shared her surprise on Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is how I find out??" Dizney wrote, sharing highlights of Sheppard on her Instagram story on Sunday.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Reed Sheppard's girlfriend reacts to his appearance for the Rockets against the Suns - Source: Instagram_@braydizney

Sheppard has struggled for game time this season, having played only 46 games and averaging 11.9 minutes a game. With the Rockets shaping up to be a legitimate playoff threat from the West, Sheppard has had to wait his turn.

Ad

He is averaging 3.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists this season.

Reed Sheppard's girlfriend grabbed headlines for her continued support for Kentucky

Brailey Dizney has been with Reed Sheppard since 2020 and has shared her enthusiasm for her partner's career ever since.

Sheppard played college basketball for Kentucky Wildcats, and last Wednesday, Dizney compared the current Kentucky team to the Golden State Warriors' "Hampton 5" lineup.

Ad

Reed Sheppard starring for the Kentucky Wildcats at the SEC tournament - Source: Getty

Sheppard aims to secure more playing time during the rest of the regular season and the playoffs after demonstrating his potential in the summer league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback