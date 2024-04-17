Reggie Miller erroneously calls Zion Williamson 6'3" and NBA fans are not having it: "Why does this guy have a job?"

Zion Williamson had his best game against the LA Lakers on Tuesday. On a night the New Orleans Pelicans needed him to be at his best, “Zanos” delivered and then some more. After struggling against Los Angeles this season, he finally showed up in the battle for the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

Former NBA player Reggie Miller, who is now a TNT analyst, raved about Wiliamson’s game. He gave him props for his aggressiveness regardless of who was defending him. Williamson took it to Anthony Davis all night when the big man was switched on to him.

Miller, though, said something that had many raising their eyebrows. The Indiana Pacers legend said that Zion Williamson was 6-foot-3 or 6-foot-4 on good days. “Zanos” is listed as 6-foot-6 in the NBA so his comment created quite a stir on X, formerly Twitter.

One quickly reacted:

“Why does this guy have a job?”

@PhilFodenFC agreed with Reggie Miller a bit:

“To be fair after seeing Zion in real life, this isn’t a crazy claim. He’s shorter than maybe listed maybe 6’5.5”

One didn’t mind the error:

“Are you really mad for 2 inches? Zion is 6’6 at best. It’s not like he said 5’4 lol”

@Nealsoad blamed somebody else for Reggie Miller’s gaffe:

“People forget that these guys have people talking into their ears CONSTANTLY throughout broadcasts. It's very easy to get distracted and flub words/stats/numbers. As someone who is a producer of live broadcasts, I blame the producers for not knowing when to SHUT UP.”

A fan didn’t hold back for Miller’s take on Zion Williamson:

“He’s so awful and bias”

The LA Lakers weren’t busy trying to guess Zion Williamson’s real height. They were occupied doing their best trying to contain him. The bull-strong forward had his way against everything the visiting team threw at him.

Zion Williamson couldn’t finish the game against the LA Lakers

Zion Williamson looked like he was on his way to a 50-point masterpiece in the biggest game of his career. After pushing the New Orleans Pelicans to a late lead against the LA Lakers, “Zanos” had to be taken off due to an injury. He slammed a towel on the floor when he was asked by the training staff to go to the locker room.

For the first time this season against LeBron James and the Lakers, Williamson didn’t play like he was overawed by the four-time MVP. He guarded “King James” and forced the superstar into a rough night putting up buckets. Williamson also didn’t mind being the focal point of Anthony Davis’ defensive brilliance.

On a night Zion Williamson showed why James called him a “generational talent,” he couldn’t even finish the game. Pelicans coach Willie Green said it was leg soreness that caused him to leave. New Orleans will make him undergo more tests tomorrow

