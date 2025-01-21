Reggie Miller seemingly confirms Caitlin Clark's participation in 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in Steph Curry's building

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has been linked to San Francisco's 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend festivities following last year's landmark NBA versus WNBA 3-point shootout. During Monday's Boston Celtics versus Golden State Warriors broadcast, Indiana Pacers legend-turned-TNT commentator Reggie Miller seemingly confirmed the rumors.

Warriors superstar Steph Curry famously battled New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu in a special edition of the 3-point contest in Indianapolis last year. The NBA and WNBA standouts put on a show for fans, with Curry securing a 29-26 victory.

The unprecedented event was arguably the most exciting of what many considered an underwhelming All-Star Weekend. Following the competition's success, ESPN's Shams Charania reported in November that Curry and Ionescu hoped to expand on it. The league insider named Clark and Curry's former co-star, Klay Thompson, as possible participants.

"Sources tell me that Curry and Ionescu are continuing discussions on bringing back that shootout — there are plans for that — but also potentially including Klay Thompson and Caitlin Clark in that competition this year," Charania said.

On Monday, Miller appeared to leak the unconfirmed news, with Spotrac's Keith Smith drawing attention to his in-game comments on X/Twitter.

"Did Reggie Miller just leak the All-Star Saturday shootout plans? Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark vs Steph Curry and Klay Thompson? If so, that would be awesome, especially with the game in the Bay Area!" Smith wrote.

While this year's All-Star Weekend, scheduled for Feb. 14 to 16, primarily at Golden State's Chase Center, is fast approaching, Clark's involvement remains speculative. However, based on Charania's reporting and Miller's apparent insight, another NBA versus WNBA shootout appears likely to come to fruition.

Sabrina Ionescu hints at NBA All-Star Weekend return amid Caitlin Clark team-up rumors

While the NBA's complete list of 2025 All-Star Weekend participants has yet to be revealed, Sabrina Ionescu seemingly alluded to her return to the festivities.

Ahead of her involvement in Unrivaled, a new women's 3-on-3 league that tipped off on Friday, Ionescu touched on her busy upcoming schedule. That includes an unspecified engagement during All-Star Weekend that will affect her availability.

"I'm not going to be here full-time," Ionescu said Thursday. "They've been very accommodating, knowing that I have obligations I have to be at, being able to work through that with them and knowing I want to be here, fully committed to my teammates and this team."

However, while Ionescu confirmed her plan to attend All-Star Weekend, she didn't discuss which event, if any, she is participating in. So, fans will have to wait for confirmation of the reigning WNBA champion's involvement and potential team-up with Caitlin Clark.

