"Reminder that me and CP3 are the same age; I have already started my next career" - Former NBA champion lauds Chris Paul for his ageless wonders against Dallas Mavericks

Chris Paul has the Phoenix Suns in the driver's seat. CP3 scored 20 points in the second half of Game 2 versus the Dallas Mavericks to give the Suns a 2-0 series lead in their Western Conference semifinals series.

Paul finished with 28 points on 68.8% (11-of-16) shooting and combined with Devin Booker for 58 points as Phoenix got off to a perfect start in the seven-game series.

CP3, who is only a few days away from turning 37 (May 6), turned back the clock as he scored 14 of his 20 second-half points in the fourth quarter.

The fact that the Mavericks were within three points of the Phoenix Suns (86-89) with 11:23 left in the final period shows the 12-time All-Star's brilliance.

From thereon, Paul scored or assisted on the next 19 points for the Suns as their lead burgeoned from three to 15 (108-93). He also had six rebounds and eight assists as Phoenix finished the game with a 20-point margin of victory (129-109).

Kendrick Perkins, who played 15 seasons in the NBA and won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2018, was full of praise for Chris Paul's clinical performance.

Perkins took to Twitter to express his admiration for CP3. He wrote:

"Reminder that me and CP3 are the same age. I have already started my next career and he’s still serving these young boys and taking over games! God Bless America."

Chris Paul is averaging 22.6 PPG and 9.9 APG in the 2022 playoffs

Having lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games in the 2022 NBA Finals, Chris Paul is determined to get the Phoenix Suns past the finish line this season. He is leading from the front in this regard.

CP3 is averaging 22.6 PPG and 9.9 APG while shooting 58.0% from the field in the 2022 postseason.

In the first-round series against the New Orleans Pelicans, Paul was arguably the Suns' best player as he averaged 22.3 PPG and 11.3 APG. This was despite the fact that Devin Booker missed three of the six games played in the matchup.

Paul, additionally, shot 56.7% from the field and tallied 68 assists while committing only nine turnovers to lead the Suns past the Pelicans.

Paul, who signed a four-year contract with the Suns in the offseason, will relish the opportunity for another shot at an NBA title. It is the one thing missing from his otherwise glittering Hall-of-Fame basketball career.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh