"Reminds me a lot of my mother's hair": Jimmy Kimmel hilariously compares Jimmy Butler's emo hairstyle to his mom's, jesting that she too can dunk

Jimmy Butler and his new hairdo during the Miami Heat's media day resulted in hilarious memes and now the hairstyle made it to Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show. In a playful banter, the TV host couldn't help but draw a humorous connection to the six-time NBA All-Star.

Kimmel who's known for his sharp wit and quick humor, can't help but seize the opportunity to mention Jimmy Butler's hair in his opening monologue.

"Well I don't doubt that is true, Jimmy's new hair do reminds me a lot of my mother's hair," said Kimmel. "They have almost the same haircut and my mom can dunk."

WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel jokes about Jimmy Butler's EMO look at the 8:25 mark

Butler has been known for his tenacity inside the basketball court and bringing that 'Never Say Die' attitude especially when it comes to the playoffs. He is also known for his unique choices of hair design as he topped last year's dreadlocks with a straightened 'Emo' look.

"What's this? This is my emotional state. I'm one with my emotions. So, this is what you get," explained Butler on why he chose the viral hairdo.

Jimmy Butler is all about winning a championship in this upcoming season

After another NBA Finals defeat and this time at the hands of Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, the goal remains the same for Jimmy Butler and that is to add another championship banner to the Miami Heat franchise.

"It's always been about a championship for me. I mean, It will always be about that, nothing else. And this is our year. This is the one and this one's gonna feel real good by the way." said Butler.

In the 2022-23 season, Butler averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game. In the playoffs, he brought it up a notch doing 26.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.8 steals in 22 games.

The Miami Heat will play five pre-season games starting October 11. They will be battling the Charlotte Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies, Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets. The Detroit Pistons will be their opening game in the 2023-24 season on October 26.