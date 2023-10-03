After giving Emo vibes at Heat media day, Jimmy Butler is itching to team up with Morgan Wallen to drop his 45-song album

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler used his media day availability to troll the league once again by dressing up as an emo/punk rock band member. Now, he's back to his original self and claims that he's recorded over 45 songs and wants to collaborate with country musician Morgan Wallen.

After Monday's fun, Butler is back to loving country music. During an interview with Rolling Stone, he said he wants to pursue a musical career by collaborating with the award-winning country star.

According to the Heat star, he's been in the studio working with a few country performers.

"I don't want to tell anyone who I've been writing with because then it'll ruin the surprise," Butler said. "Now, I'm in the lab writing and producing country music. We got some real artists and songwriters. We probably got around 45 tracks right now, and I hope to go write some more.

"There's definitely going to be an album. That's the goal. I just don't know when. The date I want to do it always gets pushed back because this other job that I have, playing basketball, kind of overshadows everything. And maybe some of the songs will be down the line for my second or third album. I can't wait to get it to the people."

Wallen isn't a stranger to controversy as he was recorded by TMZ using the racial slur "n****" in 2021. According to the six-time All-Star, that hasn't bothered him from looking forward to working with Wallen. Butler also said that he isn't fully aware of what happened and thinks that the musician doesn't have any malicious intent.

Fans could look forward to Butler working with country artists soon as he seems ready to release an album.

Jimmy Butler addressed the Damian Lillard saga

The offseason was filled with uncertainty, especially for Jimmy Butler and the Heat, who were trying to get Damian Lillard via trade. However, that didn't work out for them as the Milwaukee Bucks got the seven-time All-Star out of Portland.

During media day, Butler mentioned that he was happy for Lillard. Interestingly, he's ready to take on the Bucks this season.

"I am happy for Dame," Butler said. "To be somewhere where he's wanted, where he has a chance to win the championship. I'm also happy for Adrian Griffin because to be a first-year head coach and have some guys that you have, good for you. I’m still gonna be me. I’m gonna go beat Dame, Giannis and Adrian Griffin on our way to a title."

The Heat and Bucks will first play against each other on Oct. 31.

