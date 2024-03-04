“'Replacing you is so easy' is a crazy thing to say”: Damian Lillard quotes Beyonce weeks after discussing divorce struggle

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star point guard Damian Lillard posted an Instagram story featuring the song "Irreplaceable" by Beyonce just a few days after saying that he is struggling with feeling lonely in Milwaukee. Lillard filed for divorce from Kay'La Lillard just a few days after he was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Milwaukee Bucks before this season started.

Dame and Kay'La Lillard had been together since college at Weber State University. They have three kids: Damian Jr., who was born in 2018, and twins Kali and Kalii, who were born in January 2021. Despite being together since college, the two only married in 2021.

With Lillard posting a Beyonce song to his Instagram story, some fans can't help but wonder if this could be alluding to, or is somewhat related to, his divorce. Aside from posting the song, he also added a caption.

"'Replacing you is so easy' is a crazy thing to say to somebody," Damian Lillard wrote on his IG story.

Damian Lillard's IG story

Lillard cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason why he filed for divorce. As per Radar Online, Kay'La then declared that Dame was never the sole parent who was responsible for taking care of their three kids. She also said that he was barely present in their children's lives.

Damian Lillard has reportedly talked about feeling lonely in Milwaukee

Damian Lillard played for the Portland Trail Blazers for 11 seasons since 2012-13. He was drafted to that team and made a name for himself as the face of the franchise despite never reaching the NBA Finals.

He has been in Milwaukee for just over half a season, but it seems he's still struggling with adjusting to life in his new city. Recently, he reportedly opened up about the difficulties of moving away from the life he's had in Portland. He said that his mom and his siblings all lived near him in Portland and his children are also there and that living away from them has been challenging.

Dame also said that his routine in Milwaukee has been to go straight home after attending team practices and play video games or do other activities by himself.

He said that his statements were being taken out of proportion in an Instagram story that has now been deleted but it isn't difficult to think that Lillard might have struggled when he first moved to Milwaukee considering that he played so long for the Trail Blazers and set up a life for himself there.

