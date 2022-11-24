REPORT: DeMarcus Cousins to join Dwight Howard in the list of NBA vets playing in Taiwan’s T1 League as their NBA hopes crumble

DeMarcus Cousins could be taking his talents to Taiwan. According to Taiwan News, Cousins is currently in negotiations with a team in Taiwan's T1 League.

It didn't take long for Dwight Howard to encourage former NBA players to play professionally in Taiwan. If the deal becomes official, Cousins will join Howard as the latest NBA veteran to join the T1 League. It has not been revealed which team is in discussions with Cousins.

Legion Hoops



REPORT: DeMarcus Cousins is preparing to sign with a team in Taiwan's T1 League where Dwight Howard is currently playing.

Cousins hasn't found an NBA gig this season. He spent time with the Denver Nuggets last season, where he was a backup center for MVP Nikola Jokic. He showed flashes of his old self in his limited minutes. Boogie averaged 8.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 31 games.

This could be the end of the four-time All-Star's time in the NBA. Despite an impressive stint with the Nuggets, he wasn't offered an NBA contract over the summer. Like most players at the tail end of their careers, playing overseas is his last resort. Howard took advantage of the opportunity after he was unable to find an NBA team.

Howard put up incredible numbers in his debut with the Taoyuan Leopards on November 19. He posted 38 points, 25 rebounds, nine assists and four blocks. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year took ten shots from 3-point range and knocked down two.

Check out the highlights from his debut:

Ballislife.com



38 Points

14/32 Shooting

2/10 Threes

8/12 Free Throws

25 Rebounds

9 Assists

4 Blocks

DWIGHT HOWARD attempted 10 THREES during his ridiculous debut in Taiwan

38 Points

14/32 Shooting

2/10 Threes

8/12 Free Throws

25 Rebounds

9 Assists

4 Blocks

Which NBA teams could use DeMarcus Cousins' services?

Memphis Grizzlies v Denver Nuggets

In his prime, DeMarcus Cousins was one of the best offensive big men in the league. His ability to post-up, stretch the floor, rebound and pass made him a unique talent. Cousins' best days are behind him, but his skillset is still valuable to NBA teams.

LA Lakers

Detroit Pistons v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers are in need of size and depth. Cousins was Anthony Davis' teammate with the New Orleans Pelicans from 2017-2018. Their experience playing together could be valuable to the Lakers.

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets

The Warriors are in need of a solid big man. Draymond Green as a full-time center is not a recipe for success. Cousins knows the systemand has played alongside the team's core players. He appeared in 30 games for the Warriors during the 2018-19 season.

Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets v Portland Trail Blazers

The Nets could use a player like Cousins. They are in need of a floor spacer in their front court. Nic Claxton and Ben Simmons clog the paint due to their inability to hit 3-pointers at a consistent rate.

