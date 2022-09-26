Reports: Hollywood insider claims Boston Celtics female staffer's affair with Ime Udoka was uncovered by her husband

Ime Udoka will not be on the Boston Celtics bench next season. The team has suspended the coach for the entire 2022-23 season. Joe Mazzulla, his assistant, will be the interim coach.

Udoka was suspended for his relationship with a female member of the staff. The relationship has been going on for a few months, but it was discovered by the female staffer's husband, according to Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight.

The entire situation is complicated, both for Udoka and the Celtics. Several female employees have been harassed online due to the cheating scandal.

Ime Udoka's affair uncovered by female staffer's husband

Ime Udoka had significant success with the Boston Celtics in his first season. He turned the team into one of the best teams in the entire league, reaching the NBA Finals.

His recent workplace affair will negatively affect his reputation and career. When the scandal was first revealed, it was reported that the coach had a relationship with a female staffer.

Ime Udoka led the Boston Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance (Image via Getty Images)

Having a relationship with a subordinate is unacceptable. Ime Udoka is likely aware of that policy. Furthermore, Udoka is engaged to Nia Long, an actress with whom he has a child.

According to Kevin Frazier, the female staffer is married, which makes the situation more complicated for Udoka and the Celtics. The Hollywood insider claims the staffer's husband uncovered the affair.

Kevin Frazier @KevinFrazier multiple sources confirm , #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera. multiple sources confirm , #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera.

The husband overheard their conversation on a home doorbell camera. A previous report claimed the affair had been occuring for a couple of months.

The situation is difficult for everyone involved, including the Celtics. Some reports claim that the relationship between Ime Udoka and the female staffer was not consensual. This situation would likely lead to disciplinary action by the league and possibly criminal charges.

What's next for the Celtics?

The Boston Celtics advanced to the 2022 NBA Finals, but the Golden State Warriors were the better team. However, the Celtics will give their best to have another deep playoff run next year.

The Celtics signed Malcolm Brogdon in the offseason. Brogdon is an upgrade for the team. However, Danilo Gallinari and Robert Williams III have injury problems and will be sidelined for an extended period.

The Celtics will also be without their coach. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are both incredible players, but it will be interesting to see how they perform without Udoka.

The Celtics remain one of the favorites to beat the rest of the conference.

