Reports: Kevin Durant gets a spot on Drake’s latest album’s production credits

Kevin Durant got a credit in Drake’s new album "For All the Dogs." In the production credits, Durant’s name was credited under A&R. Durant was the sole person responsible for the artist and repertoire, a very unusual credit for KD. A&R is a person who listens to music and discovers potential people.

Drake and Durant share a very strong relationship and both have a deep appreciation for each other’s craft. Recently, the Phoenix Suns star, captioning Drake’s new album, also called him “the greatest” in his IG story.

This is not the first time that Durant has been related to one of Drake’s music. Previously, Durant and six other NBA stars partnered with the pop artist on his “It’s All A Blur Tour.”

Drake is one of those music artists in the world, who has always acknowledged the relationship between the music industry, especially pop, and sports. Durant is a regular attendee in Drake concerts and was recently seen coming out of one of Drizzy’s concerts in Austin.

Kevin Durant comes out as best defender on Day 3 of training camp

Kevin Durant is left with very little offensive responsibility after Bradley Beal joined the Phoenix Suns this offseason. He already had an offensive powerhouse in Devin Booker last season. Now that Durant has less hard work to do on the offensive end he can shift his focus toward his defense.

Suns head coach Frank Vogel is a defensive-minded coach who won his championship with the Lakers in 2020. After the third day at practice, Vogel spoke to the media and said that Durant and Devin Booker were the best defenders on the third day:

“Book, KD were our best defenders today. Those guys really got after it. Brad (Beal) did, too, but those guys are really defending with passion and they’re buying into the system and the schemes that we’re putting in. They’re really putting a lot of effort, focus on executing the coverages.”

Durant coming out as the best defender on the Suns team is not a surprise at all. Despite his elite scoring prowess, the two-time NBA Champion can defend and block shots using his height and athleticism. During his stint with the Warriors, Durant’s defensive skills were on full display under head coach Steve Kerr.