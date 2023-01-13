Reports: Kyle Korver to act as Assistant General Manager for Atlanta Hawks

With less than a month to go until the trade deadline, Kyle Korver is moving into a front-office role. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Atlanta Hawks are promoting him to assistant general manager.

Since his playing career ended, Kyle Korver has taken on many different roles. Last season, he was an assistant coach for the Brooklyn Nets under Steve Nash. His focus was player development, and he spent extensive time with Ben Simmons after he was acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers.

After departing from the Nets, Kyle Korver returned to the Hawks and was the organization's director of player development. He will now serve under GM Landry Fields in the front office.

Kyle Korver has a history with the Atlanta Hawks

Korver is very familiar with the Hawks organization as he spent five years with the team during his playing days. He suited up in 332 games and averaged 10.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. The three-point specialist even made an All-Star team with Atlanta back in 2015.

While this is great news for Korver and the Hawks, they have their work cut out for them. With a record of 19-22 for the year, changes need to be made if Atlanta wants to be a threat come the postseason. The longtime guard is now tasked with searching for possible upgrades to put around All-Star point guard Trae Young.

Former players often make the jump to the front office, and now the Hawks have two. Not only did Korver play in the league, but so did Landry Fields. Fields was in the league for five years and was a member of the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors.

