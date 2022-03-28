Reports: New Orleans Pelicans star accused of assault and battery by Instagram model ex-girlfriend

New Orleans Pelicans big man Jaxson Hayes is once again in the news for nothing related to his activities on the court. He is being sued by Instagram model and ex-girlfriend Sofia Jamora, who is accusing him of assault and battery.

In July 2021, Hayes was forcibly removed from his home in Woodland Hills by Los Angeles police at 3 a.m. after getting calls of a disturbance in the area. The big man was eventually booked into jail for reportedly resisting arrest.

According to TMZ, Sofia has decided to take legal action against Hayes for getting physical with her and causing emotional distress during their time together.

"Hayes, the 8th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, is being sued for assault and battery by Sofia Jamora, who claims he roughed her up on multiple occasions during their relationship ... including the night he got into a scuffle with cops," TMZ reported.

"According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Jamora claims they started dating in October 2020, and the NBA stud first got violent with her on Valentine's Day 2021, violently abusing her in a Dallas hotel room.

"In the docs, Jamora claims she traveled with Jaxson for his NBA game and shared a hotel room, and when he returned to the room, he flipped out when she joked about a lack of Valentine's Day flowers.

"She claims he cussed her out, hit her with a suitcase he tossed across the room, physically prevented her from leaving the room, and broke down a bathroom door to rip her phone out of her hand.

"In her suit, Jamora claims Jaxson apologized for the Valentine's Day 2021 incident and swore he would never get physical with her again ... but she says more abuse followed as their relationship continued."

For Hayes' role in the scuffle that happened in July between him and the police officers, he was hit with 12 misdemeanor charges, 10 of which were dismissed by a Los Angeles judge. Although the 21-year-old recently entered a no-contest plea, he will find out his fate on June 14. If found guilty, he could be fined, jailed for up to 364 days, or both.

Jaxson Hayes' New Orleans Pelicans are fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament

Jaxson Hayes of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks as Kenyon Martin Jr. of the Houston Rockets defends.

The Pelicans (31-43) have played the entire season without franchise player Zion Williamson but are 10th in the Western Conference. If the season ends today, they would travel to face LeBron James and the LA Lakers (31-42) in the Nine-Ten Game of the play-in tournament.

The teams play Sunday night in New Orleans and again Friday night in Los Angeles.

The San Antonio (30-44) Spurs, who are 11th, are closing in on the Pelicans and Lakers. The Spurs beat the Pelicans 107-103 on Saturday night.

The Nine-Ten Game winner plays the loser of the Seven-Eight Game for the No. 8 seed in the playoffs. The loser of the Nine-Ten Game is eliminated.

The team has come a long way from their horrible start, when they lost 13 of their first 15 games. The addition of CJ McCollum has been a boost, as they have won eight of their 15 outings since the All-Star break.

Although Hayes has not reached the heights many expected after he was selected eighth in the draft, he has contributed to the team's recent run. Despite still operating from the bench, he has career-high averages in points (9.0) and rebounds (4.5) while shooting 63.3%.

