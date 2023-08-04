Reports suggest Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Halliburton and Austin Reaves are vying for Steve Kerr's 5th spot in Team USA

Team USA is currently led by four-time NBA champion coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors. Already familiar with handling deep rosters, "The Athletic" already gave a glimpse of who will be the starters of Team USA heading to the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

There are four players that are expected to start for Steve Kerr. Manning the point guard role will be Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks.

Brunson has proved himself this year as he made the leap to become the prime point guard of the Knicks. He averaged 24.0 points, 6.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds while shooting an accurate 41.6% from the field last season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At the center position, Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies looks to lock the middle with his defense. The center from Michigan State is the reigning back-to-back NBA Defensive Player of the Year and he led the league in blocks in 2022 and 2023.

Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans is considered the veteran in the Team USA locker room as he already played seven seasons in the NBA. The offense should run with Ingram as he is perceived as the potent scorer of the squad.

Another perceived lock for the starting position is Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets. The team needs a 3&D player and he is expected to spread the floor on offense with his 3-point shooting. His defense is also vital to Team USA.

Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton and Austin Reaves battle it out for the final Team USA starting roster spot

With Steve Kerr looking set with four players at the starting position, the final spot will have to be determined during Team USA practices. Among the players who are expected to be battling for the spot are Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton and Austin Reaves.

There is no doubt that Anthony Edwards is a prime candidate for the starting position as the third-year guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves has shown energy whenever he is on the floor. Aside from that, he can help in the scoring department and at the same time contribute on the defensive end.

Hoop Herald @TheHoopHerald



20 3’s in a row before the camera cuts out pic.twitter.com/AAh8Xb1KQd Anthony Edwards is our daily reminder of how good NBA shooters are even when you don’t think of them as a shooter first20 3’s in a row before the camera cuts out

Haliburton has proved that he can blend with other point guards as he did early in his career with the Sacramento Kings. This point guard from the Indiana Pacers can also be a ball handler in the starting spot with Brunson and would help in pressuring the opponents with his defense.

Undrafted Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers continues to bring wonders in his young NBA career. Steve Kerr saw firsthand what Reaves can do as he had to devise a way to contain him during the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Team USA will go into the FIBA World Cup as one of the favorites to win the tournament. Time will tell if Kerr can find the right formula and lead another team to success.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)