"Request a trade": Fans react to Trae Young's cryptic message amid NBA playoffs

On Friday, Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young was seen dropping a cryptic message amid the NBA playoffs. The four-time NBA All-Star missed out on the postseason for the second straight year and shared a message on X:

"Winning takes care of everything!" he wrote.

This tweet from Young garnered plenty of attention from fans, as many suggested he should request a trade from the Hawks if he wanted to win.

"So request a trade gang," wrote one fan.

"Yo trae, want to come to Minnesota Timberwolves next year and team up with Ant??," questioned another.

"You will be winning lots of games with Paolo and Franz... Make that trade request to Orlando Ice Trae 🥶," declared a third.

"Man come to the heat & let’s turn things around," expressed a fourth.

Although fans from various teams suggested a trade to their respective franchise, a few believed that Young was not on par with the newer set of guards in the league.

"Who do u think u are spewing random quotes in the offseason while having no accomplishments," commented a fan.

"Trae Young sucks," wrote another handle.

"Looks like you’re sliding down New Yorkers’ pecking order — fresh faces are stealing the spotlight now.😂😂😂," expressed a third.

"Bro been saying this for 7 years. Maybe you’re just a slot below everyone else. Good but not all nba good," wrote a fourth.

Trae Young, who signed a five-year, $215,159,700 deal in 2022, has two years remaining in his contract.

Trae Young, alongside another star considered "untouchable" by the Hawks during the offseason

The Atlanta Hawks had a disappointing end to their 2024-25 season as they crashed out in the play-in round in back-to-back seasons. Although many saw their early exit as a call for Trae Young's departure from Georgia, a report from Atlanta journalist Zach Langley says otherwise.

The reporter expressed his thoughts on potential trades for the Hawks on X (formerly Twitter), noting that Dyson Daniels and Young were considered "untouchable" by the franchise.

"Trae Young and Dyson Daniels are considered untouchable in any major trade talks this offseason, according to a source familiar with the situation," he wrote.

Young finished the season as the assist leader in the league and it will be interesting to see if he stays in Atlanta for his remaining two years of contract.

