Revisited: “Tie game, down 1, I live for those moments” - LeBron James reacts to his clutch floater vs the Toronto Raptors, on this day 4 years ago

On this day in 2018, LeBron James, playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers at the time, hit one of the most incredelous game-winner against the Toronto Raptors. The Cavs were down by one point and "King James" hit a running one-handed bank shot at the buzzer.

It was one of the finest performances of LeBron James' career, as he dropped 38 points on the night along with seven assists, six rebounds and three steals. He shot the ball at nearly 54% from the field as he made nine of his 11 shots from the line, too. Speaking at his post-game presser, James said:

"Tie game, down one. I live for those moments."

James and the Cavaliers won the first two games of the Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Toronto Raptors. They were eager to finish to stamp their authority and hold the first home game of the series and they did exactly that.

The sheer physics behind the shot was remarkable. Hhe picked up the ball from his own half and made his way towards the Toronto basket. However, he was forced wide and King James threw up a floater which went into the basket off the glass.

How LeBron James fared in his second stint with Cleveland Cavaliers

King James with the championship after the 2016 NBA Finals

LeBron James' return to Cleveland from South Beach was a big call after the disappointment of losing the 2014 NBA Finals. However, considering Kyrie Irving's talent, James' decision to return to the Cavs after unceremoniously leaving in 2010 was the right choice.

James had an incredible four-year run with the Cavs in his second stint with the team. He put up absurd stat lines and took his team (almost single-handedly at times) to four NBA Finals as the Eastern Conference was completely dominated by King James and co.

51 PTS - 8 REB - 8 AST

46 PTS - 11 REB - 9 AST

46 PTS - 12 REB - 5 AST

45 PTS - 8 REB - 7 AST

44 PTS - 10 REB - 8 AST

44 PTS - 5 REB - 3 AST

43 PTS - 8 REB - 14 AST

42 PTS - 10 REB - 12 AST

38 PTS - 6 REB - 7 AST

The biggest highlight of his return to the Cavs was obviously the triumph over the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals, after being 3-1 down in the series.

In the process, he brought the first championship to the city of Cleveland in over half a century. James averaged 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists in that series. He shot the ball at nearly 50% from the field and over 37% from the perimeter.

With the departure of Kyrie Irving in 2017, the onus was even more on James and Kevin Love to propel the Cavs to another championship. Irving's departure significantly weakened the roster, but the Cavaliers made it to another Finals, after some absolutely incredible performances from LeBron James, where they were eventually swept 4-0 by the Warriors led by Kevin Durant.

However, LeBron James' four-year spell with the Cleveland-based side is looked at with fondness as he finally brought home a championship.

