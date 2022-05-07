Revisited: “You went to sleep hungry, you sacrificed for us, you the real MVP” - Kevin Durant sends an emotional message to his mother after winning the MVP award

Kevin Durant gave one of the best MVP speeches in NBA history on May 7, 2014. Although eight years have passed since that day, the speech still seems to be as emotional as it was the first time the world heard it. Kevin Durant was only 25 years old at the time and had put the league on notice with his performances in the 2013-14 season.

He was awarded the MVP trophy over LeBron James and Blake Griffin by a large margin. There was no doubt that he deserved the honor, and when it was time to give an acceptance speech, he thanked everyone who helped him on the way to being the MVP. Above all, he thanked his mom as she was a pivotal part of his career's success. Expressing gratitude for all that his mom had done, Kevin Durant said:

"We weren't supposed to be here, you made us believe, you kept us off the street, put clothes on our backs, put food on the table, when you didn't eat, you made sure we ate, you went to sleep hungry, you sacrificed for us. You're the real MVP."

Kevin Durant was in tears throughout the speech, and this indicated how special a moment it was for him. Along with KD, Wanda Durant also raised three other children by working extremely hard. She is one of his biggest supporters and often shows up for his games.

His "You're the MVP" speech was extremely heartfelt, and it sent a message to the world of all the hardships his family had to face as he grew up. Post that, he has won NBA championships and Finals MVP honors. He is certainly going to be an all-time great, but none of that would have been possible without the work put in by his mom.

Kevin Durant's mom Wanda: "This is basketball! This ain't football!"



PJ Tucker, laughing: "I love you."



Wanda Durant: "I love you too."

Kevin Durant’s mom Wanda: "This is basketball! This ain’t football!”PJ Tucker, laughing: "I love you.”Wanda Durant: "I love you too.”https://t.co/JCO5oLSw2p

Kevin Durant and his sensational MVP season

Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets

The 2013-14 season was Kevin Durant's sixth season in the league. He already had multiple All-Star and All-NBA selections to his name. However, after having established himself as a star, it was time for Kevin Durant to elevate his game and transcend into a superstar in the league.

Basketball Reference @bball_ref



He would win the 2013-14 MVP award, having posted 14 games of 40+ points during the season.



#Durant | @KDTrey5 On this day in 2014, 25-year old Kevin Durant had 51 PTS, 11 REB, and 7 AST to lead the Thunder over the Raptors, 119-118 in OT.He would win the 2013-14 MVP award, having posted 14 games of 40+ points during the season. On this day in 2014, 25-year old Kevin Durant had 51 PTS, 11 REB, and 7 AST to lead the Thunder over the Raptors, 119-118 in OT. He would win the 2013-14 MVP award, having posted 14 games of 40+ points during the season.#Durant | @KDTrey5 https://t.co/bbF2JWanh7

With the likes of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul still around, it was difficult for the forward to make noise, but he put up some big numbers that helped him get MVP recognition in the 2013-14 season. On his way to winning the prestigious trophy, Kevin Durant averaged 32 PPG, 7.4 RPG and 5.5 APG.

He helped the OKC Thunder to 59 wins and a second-place finish in the regular season. After a terrific campaign, Kevin Durant also led the Thunder to the Conference finals that season. However, there they met the San Antonio Spurs, who were too good for the young OKC team.

His goal of winning the championship that season remained unfulfilled, but the 2013-14 season was special for Kevin Durant as that was when he cemented himself as one of the biggest players in the league.

