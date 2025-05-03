"Riley Curry is as tall as Ayesha now" - NBA fans in disbelief at Steph Curry's kids aging after viral Canon Curry moment

NBA fans reacted to how Steph Curry's children were growing ahead of time after a video of his son, Canon, went viral following his team's Game 6 loss. The Golden State Warriors had a 3-1 lead in the series but the Houston Rockets won two back-to-back games to force Game 7.

Ad

The viral video on the internet showed Curry walking toward the tunnel when he noticed his mom and wife signaling toward his son, Canon. When Steph reached out to his son to talk, upset Canon buried his face in his mother's chest.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the Warriors fans shared an identical feeling with Canon, some NBA fans noticed how quickly Steph Curry's children were growing. One of the fans noted that Curry's 12-year-old daughter was now as tall as her mom.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Riley Curry is as tall as Ayesha now," the fan wrote on reddit.

Some fans said that they expected a toddler Canon and were shocked to notice how much he had grown.

Ad

"Bro ngl, I was expecting a toddler, then got shocked when I saw him lol," the fan wrote.

"Wasn’t he just a baby wtf," another fan wrote.

For some fans, Canon was a realization that time was moving fast.

"Canon bigger than Riley when the latter went viral 10 years ago. Im old af. Lmao," the fan wrote.

Ad

"Man time is moving so fast," the fan wrote.

Some of the fans predicted that Steph Curry would go off in Game 7 and it would be all because of his son.

"If Steph goes off in game 7, we’ll know why. Also where did the time go? I swear Canon was just born," the fan wrote.

"Curry scoring 50 next game. Can’t disappoint little man," the fan wrote.

Ad

Steph Curry gets real about Game 7 against Rockets

If the Houston Rockets turned the history pages, they would see who is their biggest concern. Steph Curry has historically been one of the most dangerous players to face in Game 7, for any opponent.

Curry has played Game 7s five times in his career and has a 3-2 record. Yes, Curry has a winning record, but the young Rockets should be wary of an all-time great veteran superstar with a volume of experience in such high-stakes games.

Ad

After the Game 6 loss, Curry also issued a warning to his teammates. During his postgame interview, the four-time NBA champion also added the adrenaline rush and the amazing feeling of playing in games of this nature.

"If you don't play a game, you're your best game, or you don't figure out a way to win, you're going home," Steph Curry said. "There's no better feeling of, you know, closing out a series, you know, with, you know, just the whole Game 7 vibe.

Ad

"It's what this league is about, and you know it's a great opportunity to show up when it matters most."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The history is not only on Curry's team's side but more importantly, the Rockets should start planning their defense against the baby-faced assassin, given his track record in Game 7s.

In five Game 7s, Steph Curry has averaged 32.6 points, 7.0 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game, while he has shot 46.7% from the field and 42.4% from the 3-point line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.