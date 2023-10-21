"Ring finna be $200 at a pawnshop": Fans roast Nuggets as their championship ring is unveiled

The Denver Nuggets are preparing for the start of the 2023-24 season and their home opener vs. the LA Lakers on Tuesday, Oct. 24. Before the game, Denver players and staff will get their championship rings for winning the 2022/23 title in June.

The championship rings have been revealed, with fans calling out the team for the ring's design. However, there were some who said that these rings are a replica and the original ones will be revealed Tuesday.

That said, let's have a look at the fans comments on the championship rings.

"Ring finna be $200 at a pawnshop," an Instagram user wrote.

"By far the worst I have ever seen," another one wrote.

"Cheap as hell," a third one wrote.

"Trash," another one posted.

"That has to be the ugliest next to Milwaukee," an Instagram user wrote.

"Ring looking like an NBA2K default ring," an Instagram user wrote.

"Worst NBA championship ring in 15 years," another one wrote.

"That logo look cheap," another user wrote.

Denver Nuggets confident in their ability to repeat this year

Michael Malone and Jamal Murray in a Nuggets preseason game on October 20, 2023

Denver is a few days away from the start of an exciting season, as it will look to defend its title and repeat as champions. Heading into the season opener, the franchise is confident it can come out of the West and win the title for a second year in a row.

"I just think we can do it again. I think that's the biggest thing, just being able to repeat and go through the adversity and ups and downs of this season. Just be ready by April and going to June," star guard Jamal Murray said at Denver Nuggets Media Day earlier this month, via ESPN.

"Just to win as much games as possible and try to have fun during that period. Go get the opportunity to win another one. Probably that's going to be the next step for us. Like Jamal said, like why not win again?" NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic told media, via ESPN.

Denver will host the Lakers for its season opener in a rematch of the Western Conference finals. It will be an emotional night for the reigning champions, who will get their rings, and coach Michael Malone doesn't know how his team will react.

"Same thing on opening night for us, emotional, raising the banner, getting rings, and the Lakers are going to be over there like ‘okay, we can’t wait to get this game started, take care of business,'" Malone said, via Sports illustrated.

"I’d love to go back and look at what the record is, ten years on opening night, the team that’s raising a banner and getting their rings, what their record is. Because it’s really hard to handle both, and I hope our guys have the mental toughness and ability to ‘great, banner, rings, now we have a job to do’ but it’s definitely going to be a challenge, but one we’ll prepare for."

Aside from the Denver vs LA game, the opening night will also see a clash between West contenders Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.