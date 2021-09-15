Rival executive believes Kevin Love and Cleveland Cavaliers should negotiate a buyout

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Kevin Love are not interested in pursuing a buyout. But an Eastern Conference rival executive has come out and suggested that both sides should consider going for it.

"It’s the right thing to do. Kevin has wasted a few years of his career playing with a group that can’t contend, and he’s still capable of being a major impact piece elsewhere."

"The right thing to do for him for his loyalty to the franchise would be to work out a buyout and allow him to join a contender while he’s still capable of playing a big role."

However, a buyout looks extremely unlikely, as his agent Jeff Schwartz told NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently.

Kevin Love will look to have a comeback season with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Love has looked like a shadow of his former brilliant self over the last few seasons, with injuries and poor form derailing his career. He remains under pressure to perform, and his hefty contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers has not helped matters either.

Kevin Love had a dismal outing in the 2020-21 NBA season, averaging 12 points and seven rebounds on 40% shooting from the field.

His availability was another issue, as Love appeared in just 25 out of the 72 NBA games last season. His core assets - rebounding and shooting - have taken a mighty dip.

Kevin Love is still interested in pushing for a trade, but it looks unlikely that the power forward will get a move now. The Cavaliers traded Larry Nance Jr. this summer to the Portland Trail Blazers, but weren't able to find a suitable destination for Love.

A future move cannot be ruled out at all at this stage, but as things stand, Kevin Love will likely contest a starting berth on the team.

He will have to fight fellow bigs Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen for a spot, which could give rise to some healthy competition in the Cleveland Cavaliers front court.

Kevin Love was a brilliant player at his peak and has racked up some impressive accolades in his career, and it will still be premature for the Cleveland Cavaliers to give up on him.

The Cavs are a young team, and Love's veteran presence in the locker room might do wonders for JB Bickerstaff's side.

