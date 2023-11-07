Robert Williams III injury: Concerning update on Portland Trail Blazers center from Adrian Wojnarowski

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III will have to undergo right knee surgery for the injury he suffered against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

The team and the center’s agents still haven’t confirmed the timeline of Williams’ surgery. The same thing applies to his recovery, and it looks like he’ll be spending plenty of time outside of the basketball court.

Williams played 35 games last season and was on the sidelines when the 2022-23 campaign started. He underwent an arthroscopic procedure in his left knee, causing him to miss games. Reports haven’t confirmed the type of procedure needed for the 6-foot-7 big man.

The Blazers are hoping that the procedure isn’t going to be major. He’s played all of the team’s first six games this season and has averaged 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks. His minutes have decreased as Deandre Ayton is heavily favored by Chauncey Billups and his coaching staff this season.

Williams played for the Boston Celtics last season, where he was one of the most important pieces in their run. However, he was traded during the offseason in exchange for Jrue Holiday.

Should the Blazers trade Robert Williams III?

The Blazers have a young group this season now that they’ve moved on from Damian Lillard. This time, they’ll hand the reins to Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson, their deadly backcourt duo. Looking at their roster, there could be players who might get traded at the deadline this season.

Robert Williams III is one of the players who could get dealt to another team this season. Given that the team already has Ayton, Moses Brown and Duop Reath. Although it’s clear that Williams is much better than the two, the Blazers could give the minutes to the less experienced centers in their roster.

Williams could be a useful center for other contending teams. His defense is highly needed in teams trying to win the championship this season.

