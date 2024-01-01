Rockets’ Jock Landale hints at wedding bells with fiance India Maddern on Instagram: “2024 going to be...Wedding, Olympics and more”

As we enter into a brand new year, Houston Rockets Center Jock Landale announced his 2024 plans on Instagram. The Australian big man's post showcased several photos, giving his followers a glimpse of what to expect from him this year.

For one, his fans from Australia can expect him to be on the Boomers roster for the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, in July.

Also, Landale and his fiance, India Maddern, could make a big life decision. The two got engaged early in 2022 when Landale was still a member of the San Antonio Spurs. And based on the NBA center's caption, the two could tie the knot sometime this year.

"2023 was something else," Landale captioned. "2024 is going to be one to remember. Wedding, Olympics and more..."

Aside from the Summer Olympics and a wedding, Landale has more things in store for 2024. His fans will have to wait and see what.

Taking a look at Jock Landale's NBA career so far

Although he is 28, Jock Landale is only in the third year of his NBA career. He was undrafted in 2018 but later signed with the Atlanta Hawks G-League team. However, he finally played in the ABA League that year as a member of Partizan.

Landale made his NBA debut in 2021 when he signed with the San Antonio Spurs. He played 54 games for them that season, averaging 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds.

He later became a part of the trade package that saw Dejounte Murray move to the Atlanta Hawks. However, he was quickly traded to the Phoenix Suns for cash considerations. He played 69 games for the Suns, averaging 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while getting 14.2 minutes of action on average.

Last offseason, he signed with the Houston Rockets as a free agent. So far this year, Landale has averaged nine minutes of playing time in 19 games. As one of the team's backups at Center, he has been 2.1 points and two rebounds per game.

Landale still has to impact the NBA but has shown he is a capable traditional Center who can assume the backup role efficiently. He should become a quality journeyman in the league if he continues to put up the same numbers he has in his first three years in the NBA.