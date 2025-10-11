Rockets Trade Proposal: Blockbuster deal to pair Kevin Durant with Giannis Antetokounmpo means parting ways with $185 million star

Giannis Antetokounmpo has entered the first season of his three-year contract extension, but he is still the biggest name in trade talks around the league. A new proposed blockbuster trade deal pairs the Milwaukee Bucks star with Kevin Durant in Houston. The blockbuster deal would mean that the Houston Rockets will have to part ways with their three young key players in exchange for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thanasis Antetokounmpo. According to the trade proposal by NBAtradeideas on Reddit, the Rockets will have to part ways with Dorian Finney-Smith, Reed Sheppard and Alperen Sengun. The deal also requires the Rockets to include five first-round picks in the trade. The Rockets added Finney-Smith this offseason. He became eligible for trade after Oct. 7. However, the biggest question still spirals around the Rockets' will to trade Sengun, who signed a 4-year, $185 million rookie extension deal with the team in October last year. He has been crucial in their success. MKExHOU byu/TingusPingus15 inNBAtradeideasIrrespective of who the Rockets lose, pairing Kevin Durant with Giannis Antetokounmpo makes them an immediate title contender. However, earlier this month, ESPN Shams Charania reported that in August, the New York Knicks had emerged as the only destination that Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to play.Giannis Antetokounmpo locked in with Bucks, but just for this seasonAfter a failed 2024-25 season, Giannis Antetokounmpo was the biggest name entering the offseason. The conversation around his future was hyped up after the Bucks star told IShowSpeed that he cared about winning championships. Months later, on Wednesday, the Bucks star made it clear that he was locked in with the Bucks and was ready to lead the team. &quot;I believe in my teammates. I'm here to lead this team to whatever we can go. It's definitely going to be hard. We're going to take it day by day, but I'm here,&quot; Antetokounmpo said. &quot;I think I've communicated with my teammates, communicated with the people that I respect and love, that the moment that I step in on this court, in this facility, I wear this jersey. The rest does not matter. I'm locked into whatever I have I front of me.However, he clarified that he was still not sure about his future with the team after the season was over. &quot;Now if in six, seven months I change my mind, that's human, too. You're allowed to make any decision you want,&quot; he added. &quot;But... I'm locked into these guys, this group, and to my coaching staff and to myself.&quot;Since their title run in 2021, the Bucks have never moved past the first round in the playoffs.