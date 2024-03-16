Rudy Gobert defends emotional reaction to $100,000 fine

In an interview with TMZ, three-time NBA All-Star Rudy Gobert addressed the hefty $100,000 fine he received. The league fined the French Center for actions done both during and after the Mar. 8 Timberwolves-Cavaliers game.

It started when Gobert directed the money gesture toward the officiating crew during the game and then criticized the referees afterward.

Gobert made the gesture after he was called for his sixth and final foul in the fourth quarter of a very close game. The gesture and his comments, which led to the fine, implied that the officials' calls were affected by sports betting.

TMZ later caught up with Gobert and after a brief conversation about his soon-to-be-born kid, he was asked about the fine. Here is what the three-time DPOY had to say.

"I mean it's a fine, it's a lot of money," Gobert said.

He was then asked if players should be allowed to express themselves more on the court, to which he responded.

"I mean we're human beings at the end of the day," Gobert replied. "You know? So we're not always right, but you know everyone is allowed to speak their mind. Also, it's a game with a lot of emotions. So sometimes you react to the frustration."

The events that led up to Rudy Gobert getting fined ultimately cost the Timberwolves, as the Cavs beat them in overtime 113–104.

This wouldn't be the first time that he has been fined for criticizing the officiating. In fact, this most recent incident is already his fourth, with the first three taking place in 2018, 2021 and 2023.

Charles Barkley thinks Rudy Gobert should have been suspended for his gesture

A fine of $100,000 is a lot of money in relative terms. However, Charles Barkley, one of Inside the NBA's co-hosts, believes that it isn't enough and that Rudy Gobert should also be suspended.

Barkley pointed out that athletes should never make fans think games are rigged because it would harm the sport. Barkley also mentioned Gobert's history of publicly criticizing the officiating.

Kenny Smith half-agreed with his co-host by saying that the fine was certainly appropriate. Smith backed up his statement by also saying that it's wrong for players to claim that the game is rigged.

Afterward, Barkley asked for the foul that was called on the Timberwolves center to be replayed. This was the same foul that had caused Gobert to make a gesture. While the replay was being shown, the Inside the NBA crew agreed that it was a legitimate call and that Gobert had no reason to complain.