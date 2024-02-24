Rudy Gobert Injury Update: Latest on 3x NBA Defensive Player of the Year’s status for game vs Nets (February 24)

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert sprained his ankle during Friday’s 112-107 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks. Gobert played 38 minutes in the game for 12 points, 19 rebounds, two blocks and one assist. He didn’t appear to be limited in the game and should be available to play against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, as per St. Paul Pioneer Press’ Jace Frederick.

The three-time NBA Defensive Player Player of the Year spoke about the injury after the loss:

"Yeah, I sprained my ankle, landed on Brook's foot. Unfortunate play, but nothing too bad, so I should be good."

Rudy Gobert’s ankle was swollen but it wasn’t wrapped or in a boot, which implies the injury isn’t critical.

After Friday’s loss, the Minnesota Timberwolves are tied with the OKC Thunder for the best record in the West at 39-17. With OKC not playing Saturday, Minnesota has the opportunity to regain its position at the top of the table. Anthony Edwards scored 28 points, along with nine rebounds and five assists, against the Bucks.

Apart from Gobert, the Timberwolves could also be without Jaylen Clark who continues to be out indefinitely with an Achilles injury.

Rudy Gobert injury update

Gobert has featured in 55 of the Timberwolves’ 56 games this season. His status is not known at the moment as Minnesota is yet to release its injury report for the game. But going by the Frenchman’s comments after the game Friday, he should play on Saturday. Gobert averages 13.7 points, 12.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the season.

What happened to Rudy Gobert?

Gobert sprained his ankle after landing on Brook Lopez’s foot during a game against Milwaukee on Friday. The injury didn’t seem critical as Gobert played the entire game.

The Frenchman missed just one game this season because of a hip issue on Jan. 10. Gobert has been crucial for the Minnesota Timberwolves as they aim to finish at the top of the Western Conference. Gobert’s rim protection has made Minnesota the best defensive team in the NBA with a 108.9 rating.

Rudy Gobert stats vs. Brooklyn Nets?

Rudy Gobert is nicknamed the Stifle Tower for a reason. His three Defensive Player of the Year trophies underline his importance in the glass. Gobert has played the Brooklyn Nets in 18 regular-season games, averaging 12.4 rebounds, 12.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.

His best defensive performance against Brooklyn was on Feb. 27, 2016, when he was still with the Utah Jazz. Gobert had 12 points, 19 rebounds, six blocks and one steal in a close 98-96 loss.

