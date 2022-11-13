Rudy Gobert looks back on his equation with Donovan Mitchell: “When you look back, you realize how hard it is to win in this league”

Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert is primed for a reunion with Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland. Given the sudden disbanding of the Utah Jazz in the offseason, Gobert expressed his thoughts on playing against Mitchell in an interview with ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

For the better part of the last five years, the Utah Jazz have had a solid star pair. The Jazz emerged as a solid playoff team, led by Gobert and Mitchell. Unfortunately, the team never lived up to its full potential.

Following their playoff failures, the Jazz organization decided to rebuild. As a result of this process, their star pair, Mitchell and Gobert, have left for Cleveland and Minnesota, respectively.

The nature of the rebuild was jarring, to say the least. However, it is safe to say it was beneficial for all parties involved. Mitchell has emerged as an MVP candidate in Cleveland. Meanwhile, Gobert has continued to be a solid defensive and inside presence for the Timberwolves.

A clash between the former teammates was inevitable this season. Specifically, in light of rumors about an internal discord between the two early in the offseason, the matchup features a lot of drama as well.

In a conversation with Tim MacMahon, Gobert shared a comment regarding his upcoming match against Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

When speaking about the pending reunion with his former teammate, Gobert said:

"I've been watching him, and I'm happy for him. He's playing very well. It's going to be weird, for sure, because we spent five years together, but it's going to be fun."

He added,

"We talked a little bit when the trades happened. I always wish him the best, and I'm sure he does for me. Regardless of all the noise around us, we were still pretty good. We were pretty good."

According to MacMahon, Rudy Gobert indicated that the team had not yet reached their full potential, but that they were getting close. Gobert followed this up with:

"When you look back, you realize how hard it is to win in this league. You realize that having the best record, having the best winning percentage over four years, is not easy to do."

Rudy Gobert has addressed rumors regarding his relationship with Mitchell in the past. While the unit had potential, the Jazz always came up short in the playoffs. In this regard, going their separate ways may have been the better choice.

As things stand, the Timberwolves will take on the Cavaliers in Cleveland on November 13th. With both teams on a three-game losing streak, the game emerges as a potential slump-buster for both sides.

Can Rudy Gobert lead the Minnesota Timberwolves past Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs?

Rudy Gobert heads back on defense

The matchup between former teammates Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell lays the groundwork for an exciting showdown. However, the game does emerge as a must-win for both teams as they hope to put an end to their losing streaks.

Gobert will have to play a huge role to facilitate a win for the Timberwolves in this game. Given the presence of competent big men within the Cavs' roster, the Frenchman will be tasked with nullifying Cleveland's paint offense and rebounding.

On the offensive front, Gobert may struggle considering Cleveland's twin-tower pairing of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. In this regard, he may be better served by deferring to Karl-Anthony Towns.

Rudy Gobert will be vital to Minnesota's efforts on Sunday. Given the drama built around the game as well, the Frenchman will be required to step up and display his worth to this Timberwolves team.

However, this has been something he has failed to deliver on as of late.

