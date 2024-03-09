Rudy Gobert's botched play from point-blank range has fans roasting DPOY favorite: "Never seen anyone airball a f**king dunk"

Rudy Gobert might be the favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year this season, but NBA fans can't stop roasting him. Gobert had a hilarious miss on Friday night in the Minnesota Timberwolves showdown against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the video below, Jaden McDaniels drove to the basket against Jarrett Allen with less than five seconds left in the shot clock. McDaniels found an open Gobert, who pushed off Georges Niang, underneath the basket.

It would have been an easy two points for Gobert, but he botched the dunk attempt as he completely missed the rim. The buzzer sounded with Gobert's follow-up slam didn't count as fans at the Rocket Mortgage Arena laughed at the hilarious miss.

NBA fans online had no other choice but to make fun of Rudy Gobert for missing the dunk attempt. Gobert didn't just miss the dunk, but he missed the entire rim completely.

One fan was in disbelief because it was the first time he had seen someone airball a jam:

"Never seen anyone airball a f**king dunk before until Rudy Gobert."

This fan suggested the Timberwolves or the NBA fining Gobert for missing a wide-open dunk:

"No disrespect but Rudy Gobert should be fined a small amount every time he airballs a layup."

Another fan went deep to roast the DPOY favorite:

"Almost as bad as him passing COVID to Spida."

Here are other memes and reactions to Gobert's airball dunk:

Rudy Gobert is the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year

Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves is favored to win DPOY.

Rudy Gobert did not have the best debut season for the Minnesota Timberwolves last year. Gobert punched teammate Kyle Anderson during an important game and was seen as a failure by some people. However, Gobert has had a bounce-back campaign this season.

The big Frenchman is favored to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, leading the Timberwolves to the second-best team defense in the league. If he wins the award, he'll join Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo as the only players in NBA history to win it four times.

Wallace and Mutumbo are both in the Hall of Fame, which bodes well for the 31-year-old center. He's one of the main reasons why the Timberwolves have been atop the Western Conference for the majority of the season. He will also need to step up offensive for the remainder of the campaign due to Karl-Anthony Towns' knee injury.

