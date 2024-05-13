Rudy Gobert slyly shades Aaron Gordon for lights-out performance: "If he turns into Kobe Bryant, we just got to live with that"

The top-ranked defense of the Minnesota Timberwolves had no answers for Aaron Gordon in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinals clash against the Denver Nuggets. After the game, the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert commented that they would have to accept that outcome.

Aaron Gordon was unstoppable on Sunday, finishing with 27 markers, seven rebounds and six assists while shooting 11-for-12 from the field for the Nuggets. He made both of his 3-point attempts and all three of his free throws.

Gobert remarked that the Timberwolves would need to accept Gordon's offensive outburst. Before tonight, Gordon had been averaging 14 points per game in the series.

“A lot of them were contested so if Gordon turns into Kobe Bryant, we just got to live with that,” Gobert said of Gordon’s shooting performance (per Dave McMenamin).

The Timberwolves, who had previously shocked the Nuggets by winning both games on their home court, experienced a reversal of fortune as they lost both games on their home court. They were defeated in Sunday's Game 4, 115-107.

Gordon plays a significant role in the Nuggets' offense, particularly with his involvement in the 5-4 inverted ball-screen plays with Jokic. In both Game 3 and Game 4, which led to Nuggets victories, Gordon had plus-minus ratings of plus-18 and plus-9, respectively.

He played 41 minutes in Game 4, his highest so far this series.

Nikola Jokic’s playmaking unlocks Aaron Gordon in Game 4 win

Aaron Gordon found success in the paint, benefiting from the Nuggets' fluid offense led by Nikola Jokic, who recorded 35 points, seven assists, seven rebounds and three steals.

In Game 4, Jokic and Aaron Gordon achieved a historic feat, becoming the first duo in playoff history to each record at least 27 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three combined steals and blocks on 55% field goal shooting in less than 41 minutes of play in the same game.

Jamal Murray also had a strong performance, contributing 19 points and eight assists. Nuggets reserves Christian Braun and Justin Holiday made key contributions with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Despite a 44-point performance from Anthony Edwards, along with five triples, five assists, and five rebounds, the Minnesota Timberwolves fell short.

Mike Conley finished with 15 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 13, and both Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels added 11 points apiece for Minnesota. Reid added 11 points off the bench.

The series will now return to Denver for Game 5. A home team has yet to win the game in the series.