"Ruined my over 30 parlay" - NBA fans in shambles after Luka Doncic misses 30-point triple-double

Luka Doncic entered Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls on a six-game streak with a 30-point triple-double. Doncic put up another triple-double in the 127-92 win, but was three points shy of extending the streak to seven. NBA fans cannot believe he didn't go for it despite the opportunity.

Doncic already has the NBA record for the longest 30-point and 35-point triple-double streaks at six and five, respectively. He finished the game with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd gave him until the first part of the fourth quarter to extend the record but he failed.

When Kidd took him out halfway in the fourth quarter, Doncic was fine with it and didn't pout about prolonging his record. His triple-double streak is at seven and will need five more to break Russell Westbrook's record of 11 set back in 2019.

NBA fans on social media don't know how to feel about Luka Doncic missing a 30-point triple-double. Some are angry that Doncic not going over destroyed their parlay bet, while others are confused as to why he's not in the MVP conversation enough.

One fan wrote:

"Ruined my over 30 parlay."

This fan cannot believe "Luka Magic" is efficient despite the number of shots he takes:

"Gone under the radar, but he's averaging the most 3-pt. attempts of his career with 10, and is shooting 38% from range. With the level of difficulty of the shots he takes, that's ridiculous."

Another fan is confused as to why Doncic is not the favorite to win MVP:

"What does he have to do to get MVP? Seriously the guy is unstoppable yet isn't the favorite."

Here are memes and reactions to Luka's triple-double:

Ex-Mavs player blasts Luka Doncic

Is Luka Doncic a bad teammate?

Luka Doncic is gaining a reputation online as a bad teammate, mainly due to how he plays basketball. Former Dallas Mavericks player Chandler Parsons put himself in the shoes of Doncic's teammates and thought that he'd be sick of doing the same thing regularly.

"I think he is an unbelievable talent," Parsons said on the 'Run It Back' podcast. He's literally a guard version of Jokic, where he can do anything, but as a teammate, it's a little exhausting watching the same s**t over and over again."

Parsons' take might not be popular among the Mavs fanbase since players such as Kyrie Irving have acknowledged how great of a teammate Doncic is. Grant Williams, who was traded at the deadline, might agree with the take due to how things ended in Dallas.

