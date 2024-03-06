Watch: Ex-Dallas Cowboys stars Tony Romo and Jason Witten appear at Pacers-Mavericks as latter rocks $19,900 Hublot

Tony Romo and Jason Witten were one of the greatest quarterback-tight end duos in NFL history. The former Dallas Cowboys stars were in attendance at the Mavericks game on Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers. Witten was seen wearing a luxury Hublot watch.

Romo and Witten played in 156 games together and connected for 786 catches, 8,785 yards and 47 touchdowns. The Cowboys didn't have a lot of playoff success during their time together, but they are two of the most beloved figures in Dallas.

The duo received a warm welcome at the American Airlines Center as they cheered on the Mavericks against the Pacers, coached by former Mavs coach Rick Carlisle. Witten was also seen wearing a Hublot Big Bang Unico worth around $19,900.

Here's the video:

Rick Carlisle introduced Tony Romo to Tyrese Haliburton

Tony Romo is a staple at Dallas Mavericks games.

Dallas has a special place in Tony Romo's heart, having played for the Cowboys for 14 seasons and making six playoff appearances. Romo also became a fan of the Mavericks during his time there and has been seen during home games over the years.

On Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers, Romo and Witten were near the Indiana Pacers' bench. Former Mavs and current Pacers coach Rick Carlisle interacted during the game, with Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reporting that Carlisle introduced Romo to Tyrese Haliburton.

The Mavericks famously honored Romo back in 2017 following his retirement by letting him shoot during a pregame.

He was given warmup jerseys and was allowed to participate in the shootaround. He formed a friendship with former Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban and franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki.

Mavs lose to Pacers in front of Cowboys legends

Luka Doncic had another triple-double, but the Mavs lost to the Pacers.

The Dallas Mavericks have lost three straight games after their 137-120 defeat to the Indiana Pacers. The Mavericks' defense was terrible, allowing 137 points to a struggling Pacers team that sorely needed the win.

Luka Doncic continued to play like an MVP with 39 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, while Kyrie Irving had 23 points and seven rebounds. Daniel Gafford added 16 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, while P.J. Washington contributed 20 points and seven boards.

The Mavs moved down to No. 8 spot in the Western Conference with a 34-28 record. They are just 0.5 games ahead of the LA Lakers and one game ahead of the Golden State Warriors.

