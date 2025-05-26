"Ruined Joel Embiid’s career and thinks it’s funny" - NBA fans roast Tobias Harris for mocking Paul George's Eagles parade incident

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George told a funny story regarding Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris during Monday's episode of "Podcast P." George said that when a fan saw him during the Philadelphia Eagles' championship parade, that fan said they could've kept Harris instead.

George also gave a shoutout to Harris after telling the story and said he wasn't taking a dig at him. Harris responded to the story with a photo of himself smoking a cigar.

Fans immediately took shots at Harris in the comments after he posted his response to George's story.

Other fans reminded Harris of his scoreless performance in an elimination game against the New York Knicks during the 2024 playoffs, wherein the Sixers lost.

The Sixers moved on from Tobias Harris in the summer of 2024 to create cap space to sign Paul George.

The fan reactions to seeing George at the parade were likely made out of frustration as he underperformed during the 2024-25 campaign. Aside from putting up low scoring numbers, George barely played, being available for only 41 games throughout the year.

George also barely had the chance to develop chemistry with Joel Embiid, as he was only available for 19 games.

Tobias Harris' Sixers stint might end up being significantly longer than Paul George's

The 2024-25 campaign ended in failure for the Philadelphia 76ers, who missed out on the postseason entirely. Part of the reason for that was the injuries to stars Joel Embiid and Paul George.

However, the Sixers might not be willing to wait and see if the results would be any different if these two are healthy. Some rumors around the league stated that George could be on the trading block this offseason.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony said that Philadelphia's front office might consider trading George and the number three pick for Lauri Markkanen or Kevin Durant.

Should George be traded, his Philadelphia stint could last just one season. Meanwhile, Tobias Harris played for them for five-and-a-half seasons.

During Harris's time there, the Sixers never missed out on the postseason. However, he can't be credited with leading them there single-handedly, as he played more of a support role to Embiid.

