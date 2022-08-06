“Russell Westbrook with his athleticism, passing ability like Rajon Rondo, and his craftiness of a Kyrie Irving” - Kendrick Perkins says 1x All-Star can be the face of the league

Kendrick Perkins played in the NBA for 14 years and is now a successful sports analyst. The former NBA champion frequently appears on "NBA Today," where he shares his thoughts regarding the league.

In his most recent appearance on the show, the 6-foot-10 big man picked his five best players under the age of 25. Perkins praised many young NBA stars and is a big believer in Ja Morant.

"A combination of Russell Westbrook with his athleticism, passing ability like Rajon Rondo, and his craftiness of a Kyrie Irving," Perkins said on on ESPN's show. "He has the potential to be the face of the league."

Ja Morant is genuinely a one-of-a-kind player. He brings much to the table. He is hyper-competitive, which is why the Grizzlies will have a bright future with him.

It is no coincidence that Kendrick Perkins compared Ja Morant to Rondo, Westbrook and Irving. During his 14-year NBA career, the big man played with all three point guards, so he understands their greatness.

Perkins' first NBA team was the Boston Celtics, where he won a championship alongside Rajon Rondo. Rondo is a fantastic pass-first point guard who averaged 8.5 assists per game during his years in Boston.

The big man also made the NBA Finals with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where Russell Westbrook dominated his opponents. Despite receiving significant criticism recently, the former Thunder guard was one of the most athletic players in his prime.

Kendrick Perkins' last NBA team was the Cleveland Cavaliers. He played alongside LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

Similar to Westbrook, Irving has been criticized much lately. However, there is no doubt that he is one of the most talented guards in the league.

Kendrick Perkins praises other young players

Besides Ja Morant, Kendrick Perkins praised several other young players. The former NBA champion picked Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves as his fifth-best player in the league under the age of 25. Edwards has averaged 20.3 points per game through his first two seasons.

Perkins reserved the fourth spot on the list for Jayson Tatum, a talented forward who led his Boston Celtics to the 2022 NBA Finals. The Celtics lost and Tatum underperformed, but he is still an All-Star level player.

According to Kendrick Perkins, Trae Young is the third-best young player in the NBA. Young has averaged 25.3 and 9.1 assists per game through four seasons.

He ranked Ja Morant second on the list.

Lastly, Perkins picked Luka Doncic as the best young player in the league. Doncic has turned the Dallas Mavericks into one of the best teams in the West. Doncic has become an MVP-caliber player, averaging 26.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists through four seasons.

