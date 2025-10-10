Russell Westbrook could make $10,902,459 more than Kings’ potential offer to play half a season in Asia: Report 

The NBA opening night is 11 nights away, and former MVP Russell Westbrook remains without a team. He was one of the top free agents heading into the offseason after declining his $3.47 million player option with the Denver Nuggets. Several reports indicated that Westbrook was heading to the Sacramento Kings.

However, the Western Conference franchise couldn't make roster space for him after failing to trade either Devin Carter or Malik Monk this summer, after acquiring Dennis Schroder to lead the point of attack. No other team has the space or need for a point guard with Westbrook's skill set.

As Westbrook's NBA options fade away, a new report from Sacramento-based radio host Carmichael Dave suggests that the future potential Hall of Famer may find a home in Asia.

"I heard something from someone I trust enough not to blow off what they said: he may have an offer in China for about half a season—and it's damn near quadruple what the Kings could offer him," Dave said on air on Wednesday.

The Kings can potentially offer Westbrook a veteran minimum contract worth $3,634,153. In China, he can potentially make $10,902,459 more if Dave's reporting holds up.

It may not be about the money for Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook may not be enticed by money at this stage of his career. He's made $345,897,906 just from his NBA contracts, as per Spotrac. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Westbrook owns a $300,000,000 empire.

The nine-time All-Star also remains a viable contributor. While his collective success has been hard to come by, Westbrook's personal performances have been nothing short of solid, especially after he acclimated to a lesser role on the Clippers and the Nuggets.

It seems like Russell Westbrook is not short of confidence, either. According to former NBA player Danny Green, the only reason the veteran point guard declined the Nuggets' player option was because Denver planned not to play him again, even over players who weren't as good as him.

Westbrook's realistic chances of returning now depend on teams' interest and needs. The Kings remain an option, especially at the trade deadline, as they could move on from several contributing stars. The Rockets could be another if they struggle on offense without Fred VanVleet, who injured his ACL.

Even then, Houston must clear salary space to sign the former MVP by salary dumping one of its contract players.

