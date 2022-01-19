"The fit with him just hasn’t been there with the Lakers" – JJ Redick raises concerns over Russell Westbrook, but praises his energy and competitive spirit

Former NBA shooting guard JJ Redick and NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith reacted Tuesday to Russell Westbrook’s poster dunk on Utah's Rudy Gobert, praising his energy.

What made Monday night's dunk even more special was throwing it down on the three-time Defensive Player of the Year. Late in the game, the 6-foot-3 Westbrook challenged the 7-foot-1 Gobert again, using his body well to float the ball into the net, making a decisive bucket.

The LA Lakers beat the Utah Jazz 101-95 in a Western Conference game. Although Westbrook made some mighty plays, winding back the clock a bit, Redick said he feels the Lakers’ roster construction is off. To put it plainly, he feels Westbrook is not a good fit, saying:

“I’ve never questioned Russell’s competitiveness, desire to win, desire to compete. We’ve talked about this a bunch on the show: The fit with him just hasn’t been there with the Lakers. It’s just not a good fit for him.”

Despite showing up late in the game, Westbrook was not efficient. He shot 5-for-14 and made just one 3-pointer (1-for-4). The concern is, Westbrook’s shooting slump is giving defenders one less player to worry about, as Smith pointed out, saying:

“Come playoff time, they’ll give him that all day. But they don’t go like this. He’s done that to a few people in his career, but they gonna step back and say ‘You gonna make that jump shot?’ They gonna send you to the free-throw line – ‘You gonna make those free throws?’ And that’s where he struggles.”

In Westbrook’s defense, he was 4-for-4 at the free-throw line. But there is weight to Smith’s words, as defenses have been leaving Westbrook open and he has also made only 66.8% of his free throws.

Redick backed Smith’s point, saying:

“How many times a game, do you see him off the ball, teams literally packing the paint – daring him to shoot a 3?”

Russell Westbrook needs to be used smartly in the Lakers’ rotation

Russell Westbrook is a superstar. When LeBron James and Anthony Davis went all out to get him to the LA Lakers, they knew what he could bring, including his shortcomings. Russ is a poor 3-point shooter and turns the ball over a lot. But what he brings to the table is energy, which can be crucial when the team is struggling.

Russell Westbrook drives the length of the floor to extend the Coast-to-coast for the clutch bucketRussell Westbrook drives the length of the floor to extend the @Lakers lead late on NBA TV! Coast-to-coast for the clutch bucket 🔥Russell Westbrook drives the length of the floor to extend the @Lakers lead late on NBA TV! https://t.co/6fhZyvGrVB

Stanley Johnson, Avery Bradley, Malik Monk and Austin Reaves have been contributing effectively when called upon. In the win over the Utah Jazz, Westbrook played only three odd minutes in the fourth. Johnson went on a run to help the Lakers’ scoring in that quarter, and when Westbrook was called upon, his experience in attacking the paint proved valuable.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel will probably need to mix up the rotation to best utilize the youngsters’ energy and the veteran’s experience – and with Davis close to making a return, even more so. While it seems unlikely a Westbrook trade will be on the books, Vogel will have to get through to him to help him understand his role.

