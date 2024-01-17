Russell Westbrook shares a sweet birthday tribute to wife Nina as she turns 35: "You're beautiful inside and out"

Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina Westbrook has been everything that the LA Clippers star desired from his better half. She has been supportive of Russ on and off the court and held their family of five like a rock while Russ spends time playing basketball.

Despite having a career of her own, Nina has been nothing but sacrificing to keep her family together. Russell Westbrook has always credited and shows how grateful he is for her sacrifices.

A former college athlete, Nina was born on Jan. 16, 1989. On Tuesday, she celebrated her 35th birthday. All celebrations aside, Russ made sure to give his wife all the appreciation she deserved. In an Instagram post, Russ penned down a beautiful note for his wife:

“Happy Birthday Suga! I love and appreciate you so much. I’m grateful to enjoy you each and everyday and I don’t take any of it for granted. You are beautiful inside and out and I hope today you feel all love and appreciation you deserve. I love you.”

Nina and Russ have been together for 17 years now and are going strong in their relationship. Since meeting in college in 2007, Russ and Nina have seen many ups and downs but they have stuck together in every fight.

Russ has having a great season with the LA Clippers. They are one of the top teams in the league and are ranked fourth in the Western Conference with a 26-14 record. Westbrook is averaging 10.9 ppg and 4.7 apg this season.

Nina and Russell Westbrook’s relationship over the years

Nina Earl and Russell Westbrook met in college in 2007 when they both played for UCLA. It was quite obvious that their initial connection started with basketball. Previously, Nina said that in the beginning years of their relationship, they used to play basketball together.

Shortly after meeting, they started dating and have been together ever since. Nina has been a big factor in Westbrook’s life off the court. She has helped him start Why Not? Foundation, through which the Clippers star helps at-risk kids who deserve help.

After six years of dating, Russell Westbrook finally posed the obvious question to Nina in 2014 and she said yes. Westbrook and Nina tied the knot on Aug. 29, 2015.

The wedding took place in the Beverly Hills Hotel and was attended by Kevin Durant, Serge Ibaka, Kevin Love and James Harden. Durant, Ibaka, Harden and Westbrook were teammates in OKC Thunder.

On May 16, 2017, Russ and Nina expanded their family when they welcomed their first child Noah Russell Westbrook. Both Nina and Westbrook made the announcement on their social media handles. The family of three became even bigger when they welcomed their twin daughters Skye and Jordyn on Nov. 17, 2018.

It is not widely known, but Nina is a certified family and marriage therapist. She earned her bachelor's degree in Psychology. Later, she also received a master’s degree in Clinical Psychology.

Nina has a career as well. She is an entrepreneur and owns multiple companies in her name. She owns a boutique called, “The Little Ark” and also “Minibrook” a clothing store for children. Nina also helps women with mental health problems through her website and provides self-care tips.

