Russell Westbrook on being traded from the LA Lakers - "Immediately, mentally, I was in a better place"

Russell Westbrook didn't have the best of times with the LA Lakers as he struggled to fit in with the team, resulting in harsh backlash and criticism from the fanbase and the media as well.

After Game 5, Russell Westbrook talked about being traded from the LA Lakers and finding a new home with the LA Clippers.

"Once I got traded. Immediately, to be honest. From that moment, mentally, I was in a better place," Westbrook said.

During his time with the Lakers, he adjusted to a new role coming off the bench as opposed to being the team's starting point guard. With Westbrook's ball-dominant nature, it clashed with LeBron's ball-dominant playing style as well, resulting in a lack of cohesion and chemistry.

But compared to the roster he played with during his time on the Lakers roster, the Clippers are loaded with depth from Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Norman Powell, Bones Hyland, Ivica Zubac, Terance Mann, Marcus Morris Sr., Ric Gordon and Marcus Morris Sr.

The Lakers roster at the time lacked depth in wings, shot creators and shooters, resulting in crowded spacing and overreliance with undersized guards that lacked an offensive punch.

With the Clippers, Russell Westbrook showcased flashes of his former MVP self in the first-round matchup against the Phoenix Suns as he averaged 23.6 points on 41.0% shooting, including 35.7% from three-point range, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals.

He had his best game of the series in Game 4 of the series, when he dropped 37 points on 17-29 shooting, including 3-6 from three-point range, six rebounds and four assists.

Westbrook was able to showcase his true style of play as he was the main floor general of the team with the task of making things easier for Kawhi Leonard and the offense while looking to be aggressive as well with his shotmaking.

Former Lakers' Russell Westbrook's performance in Game 5 loss

Russell Westbrook dropped 14 points on 3-18 shooting, including 1-6 from three-point range, eight rebounds and as many assists. It probably wasn't the statline Clippers fans could have wanted out of Westbrook in a do-or-die game, especially with the costly five turnovers to add to his outing.

Westbrook and Norman Powell combined for 41 points as they were the engines of the offense due to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George being sidelined for this game.

With the Clippers' season being wrapped up, the organization will have to look into Russell Westbrook's future with the team moving forward as he becomes a free agent this offseason.

After the Game 5 loss, Westbrook spoke about his time playing for the Clippers and his plans with the team moving forward.

"One thing I do tell you is that I love it here,” Westbrook said. "I know a lot of things have happened (this season), but I’m grateful. I definitely love being here. As far as making a decision, I guess I’ll cross that bridge when I get there. I don’t really know my process because it’s kind of my first time doing this. So we’ll see what happens."

