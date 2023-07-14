Kevin Durant is not one to shy away from an online battle when given the opportunity, making him one of the most entertaining NBA personalities in the social media era. Recently, he's been in the middle of an online war with comedian Ryan Davis, who had one of the most brutal responses.

Durant made claims recently that offense is what gives a team a championship. The statement wasn't well received as it's always been said that defense wins championships. Even the greats believe that defense is important to the game.

Davis saw this and left a comment about KD's take on Instagram.

Davis didn't hold back in his take about KD

The Pheonix Suns star saw that and decided to defend his take and mock the comedian.

KD's response to Davis on IG

However, it was a bad move on the 13-time All-Star's part. Davis had the last laugh with a rant about KD for five minutes.

"You know what Kevin Durant has never had?" Davis said. "I know you're thinking waves, and you're right. But Kevin Durant has never had an All-Defensive selection. ... But I woundn't expect you to know anything about defense, because playing defense takes heart. And after you joined the Golden State Warriors, after losing a 3-1 lead to them, we all knew you didn't have heart.

"You have the nerve to name yourself easymoneysniper. You know what a sniper is? A killer. You know what a sniper is? Accurate. Those are two things you are not whenever a team is depending on you to carry them to victory. You miss everything.

"You only look like a killer whenever other killers are already in the room with you. You're not a sniper. You're the dude with a pea shooter."

Davis didn't hold back in dissing the NBA star. So far, Durant hasn't given a response. But with that kind of berating from a comedian, it'll be hard for him to think of a better comeback.

Eric Gordon is looking forward to playing with Kevin Durant

One of the key acquisitions of the Suns this offseason is Eric Gordon. As the sparkplug off the bench, Gordon is looking forward to playing with the team's stars. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are all hopeful to play together with a veteran player like Gordon.

"I can jell with anybody," Gordon said. "It's all about how we can figure out how we could play well at a high level together."

The 2016-17 Sixth Man of the Year signed to join the team on a two-year, $6 million deal. The Suns are going all in with their new trio and will try their best to win a title.

