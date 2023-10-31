Sacramento Kings dancers' alleged sexual harassment: All we know so far

Two Sacramento Kings dancers are suing the organization after not being re-selected for the franchise's dance team following complaints of sexual harassment. News surfaced of the suit this week, with reports indicating that Kings choreographer Matthew Day was accused of allegedly touching them inappropriately.

According to Bloomberg, the two anonymous dancers brought the situation to the attention of the team's dance coach, and the Kings' Human Resources department. Allegedly, the inappropriate behavior continued, with the choreographer also making unwanted comments via Instagram.

One accuser alleged in court documents that Day offered to take photos of her, and would inappropriately touch her legs and back. As a result of the unwanted advances, the anonymous victim stated she dreaded coming to practice every day given the unavoidable encounters with Day.

While the two women were the only ones to file a lawsuit, the report from Bloomberg indicates other dancers complained about Day's actions as well. Besides the inappropriate physical contact, he also allegedly filmed the Sacramento Kings dance team without any explanation and kept the footage private.

Sacramento Kings' new dance team doesn't include accusers after controversial audition

This offseason, the Sacramento Kings held auditions for the dance team, with hopefuls told that they would be doing jazz routines. On the day of the audition, the judges decided to switch things up, with hopefuls doing hip-hop routines and breakdancing.

One dancer, who was the subject of a video last season highlighting her determination to dance in the face of a knee injury, could not break-dance. Although she quickly informed the panel about the situation, she and the other plaintiff weren't chosen for the team after the selections were made,

Now, the two are suing the team with West Coast Employment Lawyers, APLC, heading up the case. The group has notably handled lawsuits against singers like Lizzo and Jason Derulo in the past, making this the latest high-profile case for the firm.

The two have several claims as part of the suit, including sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment, and failure to remedy a hostile work environment. In addition, they cite various FEHA violations for the team's handling of disabled workers.

It's also important to note that the suit is civil in nature, meaning they aren't looking to put Matthew Day behind bars. Instead, they are seeking recompense from the Sacramento Kings in the form of damages, attorney fees and costs.

