Sacramento Kings depth chart after acquiring Zach LaVine in blockbuster three-team trade

The Sacramento Kings sent De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team deal that landed them Zach LaVine. Sacramento also gave up Kevin Huerter and Jordan McLaughlin to complete the blockbuster trade. Kings GM Monte McNair reeled in Sidy Cissoko, three first-round picks and three second-round picks as part of the Fox haul.

The trade reunites LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, teammates for a few seasons in Chicago. With LaVine, interim coach Doug Christie gets a proven scorer to help pick up the slack left by their former star point guard.

Fox averaged 25.0 points, 6.1 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game before the trade. As the replacement, LaVine brings his 24.0 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 4.5 APG to Sacramento.

Here is the Sacramento Kings depth chart after acquiring Zach LaVine for De’Aaron Fox:

Starters 2nd 3rd 4th Malik Monk Devin Carter Sidy Cissoko Zach LaVine Keon Ellis Colby Jones Mason Jones DeMar DeRozan Doug McDermott Isaiah Crawford Keegan Murray Trey Lyles Isaac Jones Jae Crowder Domantas Sabonis Alex Len

Christie likely starts Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Keegan Murray. Monk, who often plays point guard to allow Fox more opportunities to score, should have the full playmaking job to himself. The rest of the starters likely get their usual roles moving forward.

Moving Monk to a full-time point guard and losing Kevin Huerter means the Sacramento Kings have a top-heavy unit. Huerter, averaging 7.9 points per game, the best from the bench, could be a significant loss. Keon Ellis, Trey Lyles and the veteran Doug McDermott might get bigger roles following the trade.

Zach LaVine could debut for the Sacramento Kings before the trade deadline

On Monday, the Sacramento Kings will cap off a brutal six-game road trip with a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. A win by the Kings would improve their record to 2-4 during that stretch. The Kings return home after the Timberwolves game to host the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

Zach LaVine could debut for the Kings when they square off against the Magic. Sacramento is in a tight race for at least a play-in spot. The Kings’ 24-24 record put them in 10th place in a tie with the Golden State Warriors. They are just two games ahead of the San Antonio Spurs, who will have De’Aaron Fox giving them a boost.

The Kings desperately need LaVine to suit up for them. He could play his first game for his new team against the Magic.

