Sacramento Kings GM hilariously roasts Lakers after season sweep

The Sacramento Kings secured a 120-107 home win over the LA Lakers on Wednesday, sweeping their season series 4-0. Afterward, Kings general manager Monte McNair seemingly had fun at the Lakers’ expense, turning in a comical reaction on X/Twitter.

All five of Sacramento’s starters finished with 14-plus points, led by veteran forward Harrison Barnes’ 23 points. Meanwhile, Kings star center Domantas Sabonis recorded his league-leading 23rd triple-double with 17 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists on 60.0% shooting.

Several LA players also had notable outings, including shooting guard Austin Reaves, who finished with a game-high 28 points. Meanwhile, Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis and starting forward Rui Hachimura combined for 60 points.

However, the Lakers got little production outside those four, including just 13 bench points.

Sacramento gained separation after outscoring LA 28-17 in the third quarter to take a 15-point advantage heading into the final frame. The Lakers subsequently mounted a brief comeback in the fourth quarter, coming within nine points with 9:18 remaining.

However, the Kings responded by hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to regain a 15-point lead before coasting to a 13-point victory.

After Sacramento completed its sweep of LA, McNair tweeted a GIF from the Apple TV+ show “Ted Lasso.” The GIF featured the caption, “How 'bout that” with Ted Lasso smiling in disbelief.

On top of going undefeated against the Lakers this season, the Kings have won eight of their last nine games against their California rival.

Moreover, Wednesday’s contest had major seeding implications, as both teams are fighting to secure playoff spots. Sacramento (38-27, sixth in the Western Conference) sits just 3.0 games ahead of LA (36-31, ninth in the West) with 17 games remaining.

So, the Kings’ four wins against the Lakers could be the difference-maker in their playoff bid.

Domantas Sabonis remains undefeated against Anthony Davis following Sacramento’s season sweep of LA

Perhaps even more surprising than the Kings’ season sweep of the Lakers is Domantas Sabonis’ career head-to-head record against Anthony Davis. After Wednesday’s victory, Sabonis improved to 10-0 against the nine-time All-Star.

Sabonis’ undefeated record against Davis dates to his rookie season with the OKC Thunder in 2016. Davis was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans at the time.

Unfortunately for Davis, he will have to wait until next season before getting another chance to secure his first victory against the three-time All-Star.

In the meantime, Davis and LA will look to bounce back when they host the Golden State Warriors (34-31) in another pivotal matchup on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Sabonis and Co. will play hard to win their third straight game when they host the New York Knicks (38-27) on Saturday.

