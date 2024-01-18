Sacramento Kings Injury Report (Jan. 18): Will Keegan Murray, Kevin Huerter be in action vs Indiana Pacers?

Keegan Murray and Kevin Huerter will suit up for the Sacramento Kings as they take on the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night. Murray and Huerter are not in the Kings' injury report ahead of their upcoming game. Actually, there is not a single Sacramento King injured at the moment, so the team will be in full force.

What happened to Keegan Murray, Kevin Huerter?

Keegan Murray recently had a right hip irritation when the Sacramento Kings took on the Milwaukee Bucks. He left the game late in the first half after feeling pain in his right hip and did not return for the second half.

Murray was initially listed as "questionable" for the Sacramento Kings' Tuesday game against the Phoenix Suns, but he was eventually cleared to play. He is now out of the injury list.

Meanwhile, Kevin Huerter ended 2023 hurt and started 2024 injured again. He suffered a left hand strain during the Sacramento Kings' Dec. 29 game against the Atlanta Hawks. He did not return to the game.

Huerter was initially listed as "questionable" for the Sacramento Kings' New Year's Eve game against the Memphis Grizzlies. He was then cleared to play, but he came off the bench.

Huerter eventually regained his starting role, but on Jan. 10, he suffered a left ankle sprain just 41 seconds into the Sacramento Kings' game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Huerter was ruled for their Jan. 12 game against the Philadelphia 76ers but returned with a bang when they played the Milwaukee Bucks two nights later. He dropped 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting, including 6-of-9 on threes, but the Kings still fell to the Bucks in overtime.

Keegan Murray, Kevin Huerter's stats vs. Phoenix Suns

Despite Kevin Huerter's explosive return, the Sacramento Kings still lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on a buzzer-beating triple from Damian Lillard.

Worse, the Kings lost once more, this time at the hand of the Suns. Huerter was held to only 10 points, three rebounds and two assists, with two steals and one block.

Murray fared better, finishing with 18 points on 7-of-12 field goals, including 3-of-5 on triples, four rebounds, three assists, one block, and one steal.

De'Aaron Fox exploded for 33 points with two rebounds, six assists, and two steals, while Domantas Sabonis added a triple-double of 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists with one block. Still, the Kings blew a 22-point lead and lost to the Suns.

