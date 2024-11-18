Sacramento Kings injury report (Nov. 18): Latest on DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis' status ahead of Hawks clash

The Sacramento Kings will be without the services of seasoned veteran DeMar DeRozan for their upcoming clash against the Atlanta Hawks at the Golden 1 Center on Monday (Nov. 18). The team will be sweating over center Domantas Sabonis' back issue, which is casting a question mark over his availability. Sacramento is already heading into the contest without impact role player Malik Monk (right ankle sprain).

The latest NBA report sees DeRozan ruled out. The forward will miss his third straight game with a lower back injury. He exited the game against the Phoenix Suns at halftime last week and did not take the floor for the remainder.

Sabonis is listed as doubtful as he has lower back tightness. The big missed the contest against the Utah Jazz after he experienced back spasms leading up to the matchup. However, the Kings were able to fend off Utah despite the absence of three of their key players with De'Aaron Fox shouldering the offense with a 49-point outburst.

DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis stats vs Atlanta Hawks

DeMar DeRozan has been a force for the Kings this season. The 35-year-old averages 22.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.7 rebounds on 52.6% shooting from the field and 40.0% from the three-point line. He is propping up a healthy 22.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 51 career appearances against the Hawks.

Domantas Sabonis has been equally effective for the Kings, notching up 15.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 21 games against Atlanta. This season, the Lithuanian big is averaging 20.2 points, 12.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.6 blocks in 13 games.

How does DeRozan and Sabonis' absence impact the Kings?

DeMar DeRozan's a certified bucket. His 3-point shooting might not be the greatest, but his midrange sniping and clutch gene were key reasons why the Kings decided to spring for him in the summer. His absence was immediately felt in the team's loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves despite Fox's 60-point explosion. This sees a major hole in their scoring with Monk sidelined as well.

Sabonis' two-way play has been vital to Sacramento's success, and a potential absence will see them miss the rebounding skills and the spark on offense at the other end. His post moves and passing have been key strengths, both of which the Kings will be without when they take on the Hawks

