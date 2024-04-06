Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics Game Player and Box Scores for April 5, 2024

The Boston Celtics hosted the Sacramento Kings on Friday at the TD Garden for the second and final matchup of their season series, following the commanding Celtics win in their first matchup.

Payton Pritchard showcased his scoring prowess with 21 points, draining five 3-pointers, as the Celtics thwarted a late surge by the Sacramento Kings to secure a narrow 101-100 victory.

Kristaps Porzingis notched 20 points and 11 rebounds, marking his second consecutive double-double, aiding the NBA's leading team in securing its 12th consecutive home victory.

The achievement comes on the heels of clinching home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. Their recent performance demonstrates dominance, with 13 victories in their last 15 outings.

De'Aaron Fox led the charge for the Kings with an impressive 40-point performance, including a crucial go-ahead 26-footer with 27 seconds remaining. However, Celtics reserve Xavier Tillman quickly responded, putting Boston back in the lead. Fox missed a jumper in the final seconds, one of the three attempts by the Kings to secure victory in the closing moments. The Celtics ultimately emerged victorious, surviving a tense finish.

Domantas Sabonis contributed 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Kings, who have faced adversity recently, losing four of their last six games as they aim to steer clear of a play-in tournament berth.

In a display of resilience, the Kings narrowed a daunting 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter to just 99-97, following a driving layup by Fox.

The Kings clawed back from a 16-point deficit in the first half, trimming it to 54-50 by halftime. However, the Celtics dominated the third quarter, outscoring their opponents 30-22 to carry a commanding 12-point lead into the final period.

Scoring proved to be a challenge for both teams in the early stages of the game. Boston struggled, starting just 1 for 10 from the field, while Sacramento opened with a 1-for-8 shooting performance.

Boston played without starters Jaylen Brown and Derrick White. Brown was sidelined due to a sprained left hand, which had also forced him to miss Monday's win over Charlotte. He described it as a ligament-related problem and admitted it had been bothering him during Wednesday's victory against Oklahoma City.

Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics Game Player and Box Scores

Sacramento Kings game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FT +/- Domantas Sabonis 16 16 6 1 1 2 6-13 0-0 4-7 +13 Harrison Barnes 10 5 1 0 0 0 3-9 2-8 2-4 +17 Keegan Murray 10 10 4 1 1 1 4-15 2-10 0-0 +13 De'Aaron Fox 40 4 2 1 0 1 16-29 7-13 1-2 +2 Keon Ellis 3 4 2 0 0 1 1-3 1-1 0-0 -14 Trey Lyles 3 2 0 0 0 0 1-7 1-5 0-0 -14 Sasha Vezenkov 6 2 1 0 0 0 2-7 2-6 0-0 -12 Kessler Edwards 3 1 0 1 0 0 1-5 1-4 0-0 -17 Alex Len 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -6 Davion Mitchell 7 6 5 0 0 1 3-8 1-4 0-0 -4 Colby Jones 2 3 0 0 1 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 +17 JaVale McGee DNP Chris Duarte DNP

Boston Celtics game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FT +/- Sam Hauser 3 7 3 1 0 0 1-18 1-13 0-0 -5 Jayson Tatum 17 6 5 0 0 3 5-15 1-6 6-8 +14 Jrue Holiday 10 4 7 0 0 1 5-8 0-2 0-0 -1 Kristaps Porzingis 20 11 2 2 1 1 7-10 2-2 4-4 0 Al Horford 8 6 1 0 1 0 3-7 1-5 1-2 +3 Payton Pritchard 21 1 3 2 0 1 8-16 5-10 0-0 +2 Xavier Tillman 9 4 2 0 0 0 4-7 1-3 0-0 +1 Luke Kornet 6 5 1 1 2 0 3-4 0-0 0-0 +7 Svi Mykhailiuk 5 2 1 0 0 0 2-3 1-2 0-0 +6 Oshae Brissett 2 4 0 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 2-4 -17 Jordan Walsh 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -5 Drew Peterson DNP