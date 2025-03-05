Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 5, 2024 

The Sacramento Kings will play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday for their third meeting of the 2024/25 regular season. The Kings have been solid over their last 10 games, with a record of 7-3. Furthermore, the team is currently on a four-game winning streak after defeating the Charlotte Hornets, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets come into this game after losing their latest fixture to the Boston Celtics. Their recent loss is no cause for concern as Nikola Jokic and Co. have done fine for themselves this season. They hold the third seed in the Western Conference with a record of 39-22 and are 7-3 over their last 10.

Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Kings-Nuggets game takes place at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday. The game will kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET and can be streamed live via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Kings (+220) vs Nuggets (-270)

Odds: Kings (+6.5) vs. Nuggets (-6.5)

Total (O/U): Kings (o236 -108) vs. Nuggets (u236 -112)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets Preview

The Sacramento Kings are 7-3 in their last 10 games, and they have won some significant matches, including two over the Dallas Mavericks and one over the Golden State Warriors. The Kings’ decision to trade for Zach LaVine seems to have paid off, as the former Bulls star is averaging 23.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists through his last 10 outings.

DeMar DeRozan has also been key, recording 23.1 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.6 rebounds in his last 10. With DeRozan and LaVine on the floor, the Kings will have their scoring needs covered against the Nuggets. The two complement each other well as DeRozan often attacks the interior while LaVine is comfortable shooting from the perimeter.

Unfortunately for the Nuggets, both Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic are listed as questionable for their game against the Kings. Jokic dropped 35 points, 22 rebounds, and 17 assists during the Nuggets’ last meeting with Sacramento.

Despite Joker’s monster outing, Denver only managed to win that game by nine points. If he sits out tonight, the Kings will have a good shot at taking down the Nuggets.

Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineup

Kings

PG: Malik Monk | SG: Zach LaVine | SF: DeMar DeRozan | PF: Keegan Murray | C: Jonas Valanciunas

Nuggets

PG: Jamal Murray | SG: Christian Braun | SF: Michael Porter Jr. | PF: Aaron Gordon | C: Nikola Jokic

Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

Sacramento Kings center Jonas Valanciunas has grabbed 10+ rebounds just once over his last 10 games. However, he should see more minutes tonight since Domantas Sabonis is currently out with a hamstring strain. With more minutes on the floor and more responsibilities in the paint, Valanciunas could end up going over his rebounds prop of 10.5.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 25.4 ppg, 12.7 rpg and 11.1 apg over his last 10 games. He has been ever-present in the paint, dishing out dimes and grabbing rebounds to lead his team to victory. With the Kings' Domantas Sabonis out tonight, Jokic will have more freedom in the paint. So, it would be wise to bet on him surpassing his rebounds prop of 12.5

Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets Prediction

Bookmakers predict a win for the Denver Nuggets tonight, which will likely be the case. The Sacramento Kings have come to life during the final stretch of the season, but they still lack the quality needed to take down the Nuggets who are legitimate contenders.

Expect the Nuggets to cover the spread en route to a win tonight.

