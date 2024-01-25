Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors starting lineups and depth chart for January 25 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Sacramento Kings face the Golden State Warriors on Thursday at the Chase Center Arena in San Francisco. The tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET. This will be their fourth and final matchup of the regular season, with the Warriors leading 2-1. The game is part of the NBA's 7-game-slate schedule.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT and locally on NBC Sports Bay Area. It will also be available for live streaming on FuboTV and NBA League Pass, both offering free trials that provide access to NBA TV.

The Warriors (19-22) are 12th in the West and will play on the second night of a back-to-back. They beat the Atlanta Hawks 134-112 at home, thanks to Jonathan Kuminga's historic night shooting 100%. He ended with 25 points, nine rebounds, two steals, blocks and assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Kings (24-18), meanwhile, are seventh in the West, dropping four of their last five games. They beat the Atlanta Hawks 122-107 at home on Monday. Harrison Barnes had a team-high 32 points on 4-of-8 3-point shooting.

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Injuries

Sacramento Kings injuries for Jan. 25

The Kings have one player on their injury list - Sasha Vezenkov - who is listed as out with a right ankle sprain.

Golden State Warriors injuries for Jan. 25

The Warriors have three players on their injury list: Gary Payton II (hamstring), Mooses Moody (calf) and Chris Paul (wrist).

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Starting lineups and depth chart

Sacramento Kings starting lineups and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG De'Aaron Fox Davion Mitchell Keon Ellis SG Kevin Huerter Malik Monk Jordan Ford SF Harrison Barnes Juan Toscano-Anderson Chris Duarte PF Keegan Murray Trey Lyles Colby Jones C Domantas Sabonis JaVale McGee Alex Len

Golden State Warriors starting lineups and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Stephen Curry Brandin Podziemski Lester Quinones SG Klay Thompson Cory Joseph SF Andrew Wiggins Gui Santos PF Draymond Green Jonathan Kuminga Usman Garuba C Kevon Looney Dario Saric Trayce Jackson-Davis

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Key Matchups

De'Aaron Fox vs Stephen Curry

De'Aaron Fox and Stephen Curry are having outstanding seasons, being the primary scoring threats.

Fox has had one of his highest-scoring seasons, averaging 27.4 ppg, including 4.1 rpg, 5.6 apg and 1.6 steals while shooting 46.5% and 39.0% from beyond the arc. Curry, meanwhile, has averaged 26.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg and 5.0 apg with 4.5 3-pointers, shooting 44.6% and 40.1% from beyond the arc.

The two guards have faced off 18 times, with Curry leading 13-5, including 9-2 in the regular season and 4-3 from their last season's playoffs.

Domantas Sabonis vs Draymond Green

The chippiness between the two players stems from last season's playoff series, when Green stomped on Sabonis' chest, fueling animosity between them.

When the Warriors opt for a small-ball lineup, Green is expected to guard Sabonis. Sabonis has averaged 15.4 ppg, 10.5 rpg and 4.3 apg against Green. In 21 matchups, Green leads 13-8.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!